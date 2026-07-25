The UAE government has outlined specific categories of foreigners who can be nominated for Emirati citizenship, ranging from investors to artists

The government also shared conditions investors seeking UAE citizenship must meet as one of the eligibility requirements

Citizenship can only be acquired through the Rulers' and Crown Princes' Courts, Executive Councils, or the Cabinet based on federal nominations

The United Arab Emirates has published the conditions and categories of foreigners who may be considered for Emirati citizenship, offering a rare window into who qualifies for one of the world's most sought-after passports.

According to the UAE government's official information portal, last updated on 13 February 2026, eight categories of foreign nationals are eligible for nomination: investors, doctors, specialists, inventors, scientists, intellectuals, talented individuals and artists (along with their spouses and children), and people with creative abilities.

UAE mentions conditions for foreign investors to be eligible for citizenship. Photo: Contributor

Source: Getty Images

UAE Citizenship: Conditions Foreign Investors Must Meet

Simply falling into one of those categories is not enough. For investors specifically, owning property within the UAE is a stated requirement for eligibility.

Eligible candidates are required to take an oath of allegiance and loyalty to the UAE, commit to upholding the country's laws, and notify the relevant UAE government authority whenever they acquire or lose citizenship of any other country.

The government has also made clear that citizenship is not permanent by default. It can be revoked if any of the conditions attached to it are breached.

How the UAE Citizenship Process Works

One notable aspect of the UAE's citizenship framework is that individuals cannot apply on their own initiative.

Emirati nationality is granted exclusively through the Rulers' and Crown Princes' Courts, the Offices of the Executive Councils, and the Cabinet, and only based on nominations made by federal entities. There is no open application window or self-nomination route.

Once granted, Emirati citizenship comes with a range of benefits, including the right to establish or own commercial entities and properties, as well as any additional privileges approved by the Cabinet or local authorities.

The UAE's approach to naturalisation remains one of the most selective in the world, with citizenship extended only to those considered to bring measurable value to the country across professional, scientific, cultural, or economic fields.

US publishes employment pathways for Green Card

In a related story on Legit.ng, the United States government outlined three main employment-based pathways through which foreign nationals could apply for a Green Card.

Eligible categories ranged from workers with extraordinary ability and advanced degrees to physicians serving underserved communities.

The US government explained how one could qualify under any of the three categories to apply for a Green Card via employment.

Source: Legit.ng