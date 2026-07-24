Sean 'Diddy' Combs reportedly got into a physical altercation with another inmate at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Facility in New Jersey

The fight was allegedly triggered after a fellow prisoner 'dissed' the 56-year-old rapper, who is serving a four-year sentence

Diddy faces possible long-term consequences beyond solitary confinement, which could affect his scheduled February 2028 release date

Sean "Diddy" Combs is now in solitary confinement after getting into a physical brawl with a fellow inmate at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Facility in New Jersey, according to reports by TMZ.

The incident allegedly unfolded this week when another prisoner provoked the 56-year-old disgraced music mogul by insulting him.

New prison fight allegations put Diddy back in the spotlight. Credit: @diddy

Source: Instagram

Rather than let it slide, Combs reportedly responded physically. Insiders claim the confrontation began with shoving before both men exchanged punches, and that Diddy "held his own" before prison staff stepped in and separated the two.

As a direct consequence, Combs was immediately moved to solitary confinement. However, he could be staring down more serious disciplinary action beyond that punishment.

Prison Declines to Comment on Diddy's Situation

When approached for comment, a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons told the Mirror:

"The Federal Bureau of Prisons does not disclose disciplinary matters, or other information regarding individual inmates due to privacy, safety, and security concerns."

Combs is currently serving a four-year sentence after being convicted on two counts of transporting individuals across state lines for prostitutioon.

He was acquitted of more serious charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sexx traffickinng, following a high-profile trial. Under good behaviour terms, he is scheduled for release in February 2028, though the prison fight could put that timeline at risk.

Diddy's prison stay takes dramatic turn after reported altercation. Credit: @diddy

Source: Instagram

Diddy's Road to Fort Dix

The three-time Grammy winner, known for chart-topping hits such as *I'll Be Missing You*, *Can't Nobody Hold Me Down*, and *Give Me Love*, saw his public downfall accelerate in November 2023 when he settled a lawsuit brought by his former girlfriend Cassie. That settlement was followed by a wave of additional accusations from multiple women.

In September 2024, Homeland Security agents raided Combs' properties in Los Angeles and Miami before he was arrested in New York.

Prosecutors argued that the Bad Boy Records founder used his fame and influence to coerce and abuse women over two decades, silencing victims through his power in the music industry.

His legal team maintained throughout the trial that all his relationships were consensual.

50 Cent reacts to ex-lover’s alleged tape with Diddy

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that American rapper 50 Cent reacted after an alleged leaked video involving Sean Diddy Combs and Daphne Joy trended online.

The G-Unit boss mocked Diddy before focusing on Daphne Joy, who is the mother of his son, Sire.

Source: Legit.ng