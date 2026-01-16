Comprehensive Oduduwa University school fees for new and returning students

Oduduwa University school fees vary depending on whether you are a new or a returning student. New students typically pay between ₦185,000 to ₦245,000, while returning students pay between ₦170,000 and ₦195,000 per semester. The exact amount also depends on the course a student chooses to pursue. Knowing the school fees is important for planning your finances before starting or continuing your studies at the university.

Oduduwa University tuition fees vary by course, with practical courses like Computer Science or Engineering costing between ₦185,000 and ₦245,000 .

and . Payments must be made through the university's official bank accounts or the University's online portal.

or the University's online portal. New students must pay a non-refundable acceptance fee of ₦50,000 at a separate bank teller to secure their admission and obtain a matriculation number.

at a separate bank teller to secure their admission and obtain a matriculation number. The university offers merit-based and need-based scholarships that can reduce tuition by 25%, 50%, 75%, or even 100%.

Oduduwa University school fees

Oduduwa University charges different fees for new and returning students depending on their course of study. New students pay tuition along with additional mandatory fees such as acceptance and books fees, while returning students mainly pay tuition and other standard semester charges. Below is an overview of Oduduwa University school fees for new and returning student.

Oduduwa University school fees for new students

For new students at Oduduwa University, fees range from about ₦98,000 to ₦350,000 per semester, depending on the course and level of study. In addition to tuition fee, students must also pay ₦10,000 for books, a non-refundable ₦50,000 acceptance fee, and a compulsory ₦2,500 internet fee.

Course Total school fees per semester B.Sc. Physics, B.Sc. Industrial Chemistry, B.Sc. Computer Engineering, B.Sc. Estate Management, B.Sc. Quantity Surveying ₦185,000 B.Sc. Public Administration, B.Sc. Political Science, B.Sc. Architecture, B.Sc. Electrical & Electronic Engineering, B.Sc. Mechanical Engineering, B.Sc. Banking & Finance ₦195,000 B.Sc. Economics, B.Sc. Accounting, B.Sc. Mass Communication, B.Sc. Business Administration, B.Sc. International Relations, B.Sc. Microbiology, B.Sc. Computer Science, B.Sc. Biochemistry ₦245,000 M.Sc., MBA (Full-Time) ₦210,000 MBA, M. Phil (Part-Time) ₦350,000 PGD (Full-Time) ₦120,000 PGD (Part-Time) ₦180,000 Pre-Degree/Access Degree ₦98,000 Part-Time Degrees ₦150,000

Oduduwa University school fees for returning students

Returning students follow the standard semester fee structure, but generally do not pay initial freshers' fees like acceptance and matriculation. However, an additional fee of ₦8,000 (hospitality) and ₦2,000 (library) may apply per semester for all courses.

Courses Tuition (₦) Hospital (₦) Library (₦) Total (₦) Accounting, Business Administration, Economics, International Relations, Public Administration, Political Science, Banking and Finance, Mathematics, Architecture, Estate Management, Quantity Surveying 160,000 8,000 2,000 170,000 Physics with Electronics 185,000 8,000 2,000 195,000 Computer Engineering 185,000 8,000 2,000 195,000 Electrical and Electronic Engineering 185,000 8,000 2,000 195,000 Microbiology, Biochemistry 185,000 8,000 2,000 195,000 Industrial Chemistry 185,000 8,000 2,000 195,000 Computer Science 185,000 8,000 2,000 195,000 Mass Communication 185,000 8,000 2,000 195,000

Oduduwa University school fees payment procedure

To pay school fees at Oduduwa University for the 2025/2026 academic year, students must use designated bank accounts and then verify payments through the university's online portal. Official bank accounts include:

Bank name Account number WEMA Bank 0122275995 Zenith Bank 1012183291 UBA 1017690523 Fidelity Bank 6060369391 First Bank 2013854487 Access (Diamond) Bank 0037141753 GT Bank 0117709602

Is Oduduwa a private university?

Oduduwa University is a private university licensed by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and established by Chief Ramon Adedoyin in 2009.

Does Oduduwa University offer scholarships?

The Nigerian private university offers several scholarship and financial aid opportunities for its students. The university provides scholarships that cover 25%, 50%, 75%, or 100% of school fees. To apply, students must collect a free scholarship form from the Registrar's Office.

What is the Oduduwa University school fee per semester?

Oduduwa University school fees per semester range from ₦185,000 to ₦245,000 for undergraduates, with new students also paying a ₦50,000 acceptance fee and ₦10,000 books fee.

What is Oduduwa University acceptance fee?

The acceptance fee at Oduduwa University for the 2025/2026 academic year is ₦50,000, which is paid using a separate bank teller from their main tuition and school fees.

What is Oduduwa university school fees for nursing?

Oduduwa University’s official website does not list a nursing programme or its fees, so no official nursing school fee information is available.

What is Oduduwa University school fees for Medicine and surgery?

The Nigerian University does not currently offer a Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) programme.

Oduduwa University’s school fees vary by course and student status. New students pay tuition plus extra charges like acceptance and books fees, while returning students pay mostly tuition and standard semester levies. All payments must be made through official channels and verified before registration, making it essential for students to plan their finances carefully each semester.

