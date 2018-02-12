National Population Commission birth certificate obtaining guide

A birth certificate is one of the official documents given to every person born in Nigeria. It is given by the National Population Commission (NPC), the body responsible for collecting, collating, analyzing, and publishing data about the Nigerian people and economy. The NPC has more than 700 branches across the country, including at public hospitals and health centres. Getting a National Population Commission birth certificate today is quite simple and only takes a few steps.

A man filling i na form. Photo: pexels.com, @Cytonn Photography

Source: UGC

Where can I get my birth certificate in Nigeria? Typically, NPC birth certificates are issued shortly after a child is born but can still be given to those below 18 years. The issuance happens at any of the over 700 NPC centres in the country. It’s essential for every Nigerian to know how to get a birth certificate from the National Population Commission.

How to get a National Population Commission birth certificate

Getting a birth certificate from the National Population Commission of Nigeria is quite simple. Here are the necessary steps.

Children born in a medical facility

Here is how to get the National Population Commission birth certificate in Abuja and other cities and towns.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Once a child is born, the health facility will issue the parent(s) with a certificate as proof of the birth. The parents are then required to present the report certificate to the NPC registration centre at the hospital or at any local government headquarters. A certificate of registration will then be issued upon presentation of the birth report. This will then be followed by the issuance of a birth certificate. Keep in mind that this entire process is free if sixty days have not elapsed since the child’s birth.

Children born out of medical facilities

A beautiful baby. Photo: pexels.com, @lascot studio

Source: UGC

If a child is born at home, church or any other place outside the hospital, health centre or medical establishment, the parent(s) must follow the steps below to obtain the child’s certificate.

Visit the Local Government Authority (LGA) where the child was born and get an affidavit. This will act as proof of birth. Take the affidavit to the NPC. The NPC will review the affidavit, fill in the requisite information and issue the child’s birth certificate.

Getting a birth certificate for a person below 18 years

If, for some reason, you do not have a certificate or have never been issued one, you can get it from the NPC. This also applies to people who have undergone a name change and now require their documents to show their new names.

To get the new certificate, visit an NPC office at your local government’s headquarters. You will be given a National Population Commission birth certificate form to fill in your personal details. You will then be asked to obtain an age declaration affidavit from a court of law. Present the affidavit to the NPC for the processing of your document. Keep in mind that since the applicant is still a minor, their parent’s presence is required for the affidavit to be issued.

Can I get an NPC birth certificate if I am over 18 years?

A woman smiling. Photo: pexels.com, @Christina Morillo

Source: UGC

No, but you will be issued with an attestation letter. To obtain it, follow these steps.

Go to your local government secretariat and ask to visit the NPC department. You will be issued with a special form for a price of N100. Keep in mind that the final document you will be given will be charged at N2,500. Once you fill out the form, submit it to the NPC. You will be asked to get an age declaration affidavit from a court of law. Once you present the affidavit, the NPC will issue you with an attestation letter that serves as evidence of your age.

Getting an NPC certificate from abroad

The procedure for getting the certificate or attestation letter is the same, only that you will have to appoint a trusted person to obtain, forward, and collect all the necessary documents for you. Most times, the person is the applicant’s father, mother, or sibling.

Where is the National Population Commission in Lagos?

The NPC offices at Lagos are located on Babs Animashun Road, Surulere.

How much is a birth certificate in Nigeria?

It is issued for free so long as the child’s parents apply for and collect it within 60 days of the child’s birth. Individuals over 18 years are charged N100 for the application forms and N2,500 for the attestation document.

Getting a National Population Commission birth certificate is essential for every Nigerian. This document can be easily obtained at birth, often for free or later, at a fee. Luckily, the Nigerian government has made it quite easy to obtain the document.

READ ALSO: Unemployment in Nigeria 2022: causes, effects, and solutions

Legit. ng recently published an article about the causes, effects, and solutions to unemployment in Nigeria. The lack of jobs is currently one of the most severe social problems facing Nigeria today. It affects all members of society, from the young to the old, and has far-reaching consequences for the economy and national security.

Read on to find out more about the effects of unemployment in Nigeria, its causes, and some possible solutions to the problem.

Source: Legit.ng