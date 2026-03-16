Major Declaration as NANS Prepares to Elect New President
- Opeoluwa Awoyinfa has announced his candidacy for the NANS presidency, focusing on student rights and welfare
- Awoyinfa emphasised collaboration with student unions to tackle education challenges and promote quality access
- NANS, founded in 1956 as the National Union of Nigerian Students, was rebranded after the former body was banned in 1978 following the “Ali Must Go” protests
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf brings over nine years of experience reporting on education across Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Opeoluwa Awoyinfa, a former student union leader at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), has officially declared his intention to contest for the presidency of the National Association of Nigerian Students.
Awoyinfa, who previously served as public relations officer (PRO) of NANS Zone D, made the announcement recently in a manifesto addressed to student leaders, stakeholders, and members of the press.
Awoyinfa declares for NANS presidency
He said his decision to run is motivated by a commitment to advocate for the rights, welfare, and aspirations of Nigerian students.
Awoyinfa said:
“I stand before you not just as a candidate, but as a passionate advocate for the rights, welfare, and aspirations of every Nigerian student."
The aspirant, who is a key member of the Renewed Hope Youth Alliance (RHYA), outlined his approach, emphasising intentional collaboration with student union government presidents across tertiary institutions to address issues such as tuition hikes, accommodation challenges, and learning environments.
He also highlighted plans to promote equitable access to quality education and resources, as well as create opportunities that empower students beyond university.
Vanguard quoted Awoyinfa as saying:
“My administration will champion policies that uplift our collective interests while opposing measures detrimental to our welfare.
“As a doctoral student, I understand the challenges faced by students across all levels of education. My commitment is to run an all-inclusive government where every voice matters."
Awoyinfa called on student union leaders and students nationwide to support his vision, stressing that collective action is essential to strengthening advocacy for student rights.
His words:
“To the SUG presidents across our campuses, I urge you to support this vision of unity and empowerment. And to my fellow students, I ask for your grassroots support so together we can reshape the future of student leadership in Nigeria."
Awoyinfa concluded his declaration by urging students to unite for positive change in the student movement.
NANS elects new president May 24
Meanwhile, NANS will elect a new president on Sunday, May 24, during its 2026 national convention scheduled to be held in Abuja.
Per The Punch, Omotayo Samuel, the chairman of the 2026 Independent Convention Planning Committee, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Abuja.
Samuel said the committee was inaugurated by the NANS President, Olusola Oladoja, on March 8, 2026, in line with the provisions of the association’s constitution, to coordinate activities leading to the convention.
He said several sub-committees had been constituted to ensure effective coordination and smooth execution of the convention.
The committee chairman also released the timetable for the convention process, stating that pre-convention activities began on March 8 and would run until March 30.
According to him, nomination and accreditation forms will be available for collection between April 1 and April 7, while submission of completed forms will take place from April 8 to April 10.
He said:
“Physical screening of aspirants would hold from April 12 to April 19, while verification of studentship by the Screening and Verification Committee would run from April 20 to April 27.”
Furthermore, Samuel disclosed that screening results would be released on April 29, while the appeal window would open from May 1 to May 7, with final appeal results to be announced on May 9.
He said the convention activities would hold from May 22 to May 25 at the Old Parade Ground in Abuja.
Read more on NANS:
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- Insecurity in Nigeria: Fresh twist as NANS asks Tinubu to sack minister, “serious breach of trust”
Awoyinfa lists key demands for Tinubu's administration
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Awoyinfa listed vital areas of the organisation's interest to the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.
Awoyinfa said NANS hopes that the Tinubu administration will give unprecedented priority to education in the country.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.