An official of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Awoyinfa Opeoluwa, has expressed high expectations for the new administration

The students called on President Bola Tinubu to prioritise the educational sector, stressing its critical role in the growth and development of the nation

NANS also urged President Tinubu to work tirelessly to find lasting solutions to the security challenges of the nation

Osogbo, Osun state - Awoyinfa Opeoluwa, the public relations officer (PRO) of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Southwest (Zone D), has listed vital areas of the organization's interest to the president, Bola Tinubu.

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng on Thursday, June 1, Opeoluwa said NANS hopes that the Tinubu administration will give unprecedented priority to education in the country.

NANS, through its spokesperson for Southwest (Zone D), Awoyinfa Opeoluwa, has set agendas for new president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Awoyinfa Opeoluwa

NANS sets agendas for Bola Tinubu govt

A 2022 report said there are about 90 million unemployed youths in Nigeria, most of whom obtained their degrees but without jobs.

While speaking to Legit.ng, the NANS official stated that the government must make more paid jobs available, especially for the youth.

Opeoluwa said:

"As student leaders, we have high expectations for the new administration. We hope that the government will prioritise education and provide more opportunities for the youths."

Furthermore, Opeoluwa tasked the government to foster infrastructural development and job creation. He also sent a message to the Tinubu administration concerning protecting staff and students in school life.

His words:

"We also expect the government to improve infrastructures, and create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, which will in turn create more job opportunities for graduates.

"Additionally, there is a desire for the government to prioritise security and ensure the safety of all citizens, especially students who are vulnerable to attacks."

