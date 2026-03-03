The Jim Ovia Scholarship benefits, requirements, and application procedure

The Jim Ovia Scholarship is a merit-based program funded by the Jim Ovia Foundation. It provides full tuition support to outstanding Nigerian undergraduates and offers financial assistance for other academic expenses. Eligible students can apply through the official Jim Ovia Foundation portal before the application deadline.

Key takeaways

The Jim Ovia Scholarship supports outstanding Nigerian undergraduates at public universities and awards 100 students each year.

each year. All applications are processed online through the official Jim Ovia Foundation scholarship portal.

Applicants must be Nigerian citizens and enrolled or seeking admission into an accredited tertiary institution.

and enrolled or seeking admission into an accredited tertiary institution. Beneficiaries of the Jim Ovia Scholarship are granted ₦250,000 each year, which is renewable for the full duration of their academic program.

Jim Ovia Scholarship: Full funding for Nigeria's top students

The Jim Ovia Scholarship is a fully funded scholarship established by philanthropist Jim Ovia to support exceptional Nigerian students. Since 2003, it has helped high-achieving youths pursue undergraduate studies at accredited Nigerian universities.

The scholarship covers tuition and other academic expenses, easing financial burdens for recipients. Each year, approximately 100 deserving students are awarded this prestigious opportunity.

Jim Ovia Scholarship requirements

To qualify for the Jim Ovia Scholarship, Nigerian applicants must meet specific academic and admission requirements. Below are the general eligibility criteria.

Applicants must not use an agent to fill out, submit, or apply for the scholarship.

No payment is required to submit an application. Paying an agent is at your own risk and does not guarantee an award.

Each applicant may submit only once; any multiple entries will be disqualified.

Falsifying or forging documents will result in automatic disqualification.

Applicants must have completed senior secondary school.

Applicants must have been admitted to a Nigerian state or federal university and provide proof of admission.

Applicants must have at least five O-Level credits and submit certificates as proof.

Candidates must be at least 16 years old at the time of application.

There are no restrictions on the course or program of study.

Provide a reliable means of contact, as the email and phone number you submit will be used to reach you.

The email address must include your first and last name and be a Gmail or Yahoo account.

All uploaded documents must be clear and legible.

Essential documents for Jim Ovia Scholarship

Applicants for the Jim Ovia Scholarship are required to submit documents confirming their eligibility, academic credentials, and adherence to the scholarship guidelines. These essential documents include:

Recognised government-issued ID.

Official birth certificate.

Passport-sized photograph.

Official JAMB certificate or result.

University admission letter or official acceptance letter.

Copy of your UTME result.

Current academic calendar of your institution (stamped and signed).

Signed and stamped student copy of your academic results from 100 level to date, showing semester GPAs and overall CGPA.

Original letter of recommendation from your Head of Department (HOD).

School ID card.

Original secondary school O'Level certificates (WAEC, GCE, or NECO).

Jim Ovia Scholarship application process

The Jim Ovia Scholarship application requires applicants to complete all steps on the official foundation portal to ensure their submission is valid. The following guide outlines the 2025 application process, which provides a reference for how the Jim Ovia Scholarship 2026 application is expected to be conducted.

Visit the official Jim Ovia Foundation portal. Create a Jim Ovia Scholar's account if you don't already have one. Select your application type by choosing either "New Beneficiaries" or "Returning Beneficiaries" at the bottom of the homepage. Complete the application form with accurate personal and academic information. Upload all required documents as specified. Review your application carefully before submitting. Print a copy of your application for your records before clicking submit. After submission, check your application status by logging into your Jim Ovia Scholars account.

Jim Ovia Scholarship benefits

The Jim Ovia Scholarship is designed for outstanding Nigerian students and provides comprehensive support to help awardees focus on their studies and academic growth. It offers an annual award of ₦250,000, along with additional academic support. Key benefits include:

An annual award of ₦250,000, which covers full tuition and contributes to living and academic expenses throughout the undergraduate programme.

May be renewed each year if academic standards are met.

Offers access to mentorship, networking, and development programs.

Is the Jim Ovia Scholarship still on?

According to the official Jim Ovia Foundation website, the 2025 Jim Ovia Scholarship application period has closed for both new and returning applicants. The site doesn't yet list a specific opening date for the 2026 application cycle.

When was the Jim Ovia Scholarship deadline?

The 2025 Jim Ovia Scholarship had an application deadline of 28 November 2025.

How much does the Jim Ovia scholarship pay?

According to official information on the Jim Ovia Foundation, the scholarship provides ₦250,000 annually, with the award renewable for the entire duration of the student's undergraduate program.

Successfully securing the Jim Ovia Scholarship requires careful preparation, the accurate submission of all the necessary documents, and meeting the specified eligibility criteria. Eligible students can gain full financial support for their undergraduate studies and access additional development opportunities with proper planning.

