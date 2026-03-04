The Ondo State scholarship requirements and how to apply

To qualify for the Ondo State scholarship, applicants must be full-time students in recognised Nigerian tertiary institutions, meet the minimum CGPA requirement (3.0 on a 4.0 scale or 4.0 on a 5.0 scale for regular scholarships), apply online, and undergo institutional verification with valid identification and departmental confirmation.

The Ondo State scholarship reduces the burden of tuition fees and other academic expenses for eligible students. Photo: @medicallocumjobs on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

The Ondo State scholarship supports both academically outstanding students and those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

It is mainly divided into two categories: the Regular Scholarship (merit-based) and the Bursary (financial-need-based) .

and the . Applicants must be indigenes of Ondo State and enrolled in accredited institutions, and the application process is completed online through the official scholarship portal when the window opens.

It offers ₦100,000 for regular scholarships, ₦75,000 for students with disabilities, and ₦20,000 for bursaries.

Ondo State scholarship overview

The Ondo State scholarship is administered by the Ondo State Government through the Ondo State Scholarship Board. Photo: @ebenezer.adeniyan on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Ondo State scholarship is a government-backed financial aid programme designed to support academically qualified students from Ondo State. The scheme targets undergraduates and sometimes students with disabilities or special academic achievements.

The scholarship aims to promote education, reduce dropout rates, and empower indigenes to complete their studies successfully. It is part of the state government’s broader commitment to human capital development.

The programme is administered by the Ondo State Government through the Ondo State Scholarship Board, which oversees eligibility screening, verification, and disbursement of funds.

Types of Ondo State scholarships

Ondo State offers two scholarship categories: regular scholarship and bursary. Photo: @ebenezer.adeniyan on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Ondo State scholarship programmes are designed to provide financial support to academically outstanding students and those from disadvantaged backgrounds. They mainly include the Regular Scholarship and the Bursary scheme. Understanding these options helps applicants select the most suitable programme for their needs.

Regular scholarship

The regular scholarship is awarded to outstanding students who meet specific academic requirements. It is usually merit-based and targets students with strong academic performance. Below are the Ondo State scholarship requirements:

Students must be in their second year of study or above.

They should be registered in full-time programmes in recognised federal, state, and private Nigerian tertiary institutions.

Must demonstrate strong academic performance, with a minimum CGPA of 3.0 for universities on a 4.0 scale, 4.0 for those on a 5.0 scale, and a minimum CGPA of 3.0 for students in polytechnics.

The scholarship award is only renewable based on satisfactory academic performance.

Successful applicants receive financial support of up to ₦100,000 to help cover tuition and other educational expenses.

Bursary

The bursary is a financial aid package designed to ease the burden of school fees for eligible students. It is commonly need-based and may not require extremely high academic scores. The bursary award is open to all bona fide Ondo State students right from their first year in their respective higher institutions.

Beneficiaries receive a fixed amount of ₦20,000 to support their education in approved institutions. The bursary helps ensure that students from less privileged backgrounds can continue their studies without interruption.

How to Apply for the Ondo State scholarship

A screenshot showing the Ondo State scholarship application portal. Photo: odssb.org.ng

Source: UGC

Eligible students must meet the specified academic and residency requirements and submit their application through the Ondo State scholarship portal. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to apply for the scholarship.

Visit the official Ondo State Scholarship Board portal: Open your browser and go to the official website of the Ondo State Scholarship Board or the Ondo State Government portal when the application window opens. Create an account or log in: If you are a first-time user, register with your valid email address and phone number. Ensure the details provided are accurate, as they will be used for communication. If you are a subsequent user, log in using your credentials. Complete the Ondo State scholarship form: Fill in your personal details, educational background, course of study, and institution information. Double-check all entries before submission to avoid errors. Upload the required documents: Scan and upload all required documents in the specified format. Make sure the files are clear and legible. Some of the documents required include an admission letter, a school ID card, a certificate of origin, a passport photograph, an academic transcript, and bank account details. Submit application: After reviewing your information, submit the application online. You may receive a confirmation email or reference number. Screening and verification: Shortlisted candidates may be invited for verification or screening. During this stage, original documents may be requested. Award notification: Successful applicants are notified through email, SMS, or official publication on the portal.

Who is eligible for the Ondo State scholarship 2026?

Students in their second year of study or above can apply for the regular scholarship, but must show strong academic performance. Photo: @drolayideadelami on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Ondo State scholarship 2026 is open to qualified indigenes studying in recognised tertiary institutions across Nigeria. Eligibility depends on academic level, CGPA requirements, and full-time enrolment status.

Registered full-time students in recognised Federal, State, or Private tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

Ondo State indigenes (bursary is open from first year).

Students who have completed at least one academic session (for regular scholarship awards).

Second-year students and above with a minimum CGPA of 3.0 (4.0 scale) or 4.0 (5.0 scale).

Polytechnic students with a minimum CGPA of 3.0.

Physically challenged students with valid proof of disability.

Students not enrolled in part-time, pre-degree, or certificate programmes.

How do I apply for the Ondo State bursary?

You can apply for the 2026 Ondo State bursary online by visiting the official Ondo State Scholarship Board portal when the application window opens. Fill out the online application form and upload the required documents, such as proof of Ondo State origin, admission letter, and a valid ID. After submitting the form, applicants may need to wait for verification or further instructions from the board.

When is the Ondo State scholarship deadline?

For the 2026 application cycle, the Ondo State scholarship and bursary application typically closes around 17 March 2026. Applicants are advised to complete their registration and upload all required documents before the closing date to avoid disqualification.

Is the Ondo State scholarship fully funded?

The Ondo State scholarship is not fully funded, but it offers financial assistance covering part of academic expenses. Photo: @OlusegunAgaguUniversity on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The scholarship is not a fully funded scholarship covering all educational costs. Instead, it provides financial assistance to help students cover part of their academic expenses. Beneficiaries may receive around ₦100,000 annually, while bursary recipients receive smaller financial support to ease school expenses.

Can part-time students apply for the Ondo State scholarship?

The scheme generally excludes part-time, certificate, and pre-degree students. Only full-time students enrolled in recognised federal and state universities are eligible to apply.

Is there a fee for the Ondo State scholarship application?

The scholarship application is usually free. Students only need to complete the online form and submit the required documents through the official scholarship portal without paying an application fee.

The Ondo State scholarship programme plays an important role in supporting education within the state. By offering both merit-based scholarships and need-based bursaries, it ensures that deserving students have access to financial assistance. Eligible applicants are encouraged to monitor official announcements and apply promptly.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng recently published a comprehensive guide on MTN scholarships. MTN Nigeria, one of the country’s leading telecommunications providers, supports students through several funding initiatives. Its programmes include the Science and Technology Scholarship, the Scholarship for Blind Students, and the Top 10 UTME Scholarship.

The MTN Scholarship awards ₦300,000 annually to successful candidates, covering tuition, accommodation, and other academic expenses. Beneficiaries can renew the award each year until graduation, provided they meet the required academic standards. Read the full guide to understand the eligibility criteria and step-by-step application process.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng