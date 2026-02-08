Governor Alex Otti approves adjusted minimum wage for Abia State education staff and teachers

Umuahia, Abia State

Umuahia, Abia State - Governor Alex Otti has approved the payment of adjusted minimum wage to staff of the Abia State Education Management Board and teachers.

Governor Otti’s administration in 2023 approved the implementation of the revised minimum wage, in line with the federal directive.

The Special Adviser to Governor Otti on Basic and Secondary Education, Kenechukwu Nwosu, said the payment is part of the governor’s administration's efforts to enhance the welfare of education workers.

As reported by The Punch, Nwosu made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, February 8, 2026, in Umuahia.

“The government is committed to ensuring that all education personnel receive their entitlements promptly.

“We are making steady progress on processing leave allowances for SEMB staff and teachers.

“We are also arranging payments for teachers whose services were previously extended for five years but later discontinued due to system-related issues.”

It was gathered that delays in processing salaries and allowances had previously affected some SEMB staff and teachers.

The most affected are those whose extended service contracts had lapsed.

Nwosu added that the recent payment aims to clear outstanding entitlements and ensure compliance with the adjusted wage structure.

He commended Otti for prioritising the education sector and for his consistent commitment to the well-being of teachers and other education personnel in the state.

