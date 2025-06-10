A Nigerian man has advocated for a higher prerequisite to be set for people who want to go into the teaching profession in Nigeria

In his recent tweet, the young man maintained that all teachers should have a Master's degree and at least a 2:1 degree

Buttressing his opinion, he stated that doing this will reform the Nigerian academic system and make teaching a profession of great pride

A Nigerian man, Alex Onyia, has publicly proposed a serious overhaul of the country's teaching profession.

According to him, setting higher standards for teachers could transform the nation's education system.

Man maintains that Master's degree, minimum of 2:1 should be compulsory requirements for Nigerian teachers. Photo credit: @winexviv/X.

Man says teachers should have Master's degree

The man, known on X as @winexviv, drew inspiration from Finland's education system, where teachers are required to hold a Master's degree.

He argued that adopting a similar approach in Nigeria could yield similar benefits and transform the academic system.

In a recent post, @winexviv outlined his vision in details for the teaching profession in Nigeria.

He suggested that a Master's degree and a minimum of a 2:1 degree should be compulsory requirements for teachers.

Additionally, he proposed a competitive entry salary of N400,000 monthly, along with a brand-new car that could be paid for over several years.

Speaking further, he emphasised the importance of continuous training and certification for teachers.

Man proposes higher academic requirements for all Nigerian teachers. Photo credit: @winexviv/X.

He suggested bi-annual license renewal, accompanied by training and certification exams, to ensure that teachers remain up-to-date with the latest developments in their field.

By implementing these measures, @winexviv believed that teaching could become a profession of great pride in Nigeria, with high academic standards and a transformed education system.

He expressed confidence that such reforms would have a positive impact on the nation's education sector within a year.

In his words:

"In Finland, all primary and secondary school teachers must hold a minimum of Master’s degree. This significantly transformed their education which is one of the best globally. Their teachers are paid very well. We can make Masters degree and minimum of 2:1 a compulsory requirement to be a teacher in Nigeria. We can start entry salary at N400,000 monthly with a brand new car which will be paid by the teacher over several years.

"If I was the one incharge, I must do this. Bi-Annual license renewal with continuous training and certification exams should be mandatory. Being a teacher should be something of great pride and the academic standards should be very high. Within a year, Nigeria education will be transformed. Bi-Annual license renewal with continuous training and certification exams should be mandatory. The best should train the coming generations!"

Reactions trail man's post about Nigerian teachers

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

Bolanle A said:

"A first degree with a min of 2:2 and a post graduate diploma in teaching practice makes more sense."

Baba Yegba wrote:

"A degree in education is more like it. There is a a reason we have colleges of education that NCE, diplomas and degrees in Education and Faculties of Education that offer Bachelor of Education degrees. We should start from there."

Jite reacted:

"Exactly!!! Childcare training is more than critical. A diploma in childcare training is non negotiable."

Ayodomi added:

"I honestly agree with your vision, because it comes from a place of wanting to restore dignity to teaching in Nigeria. What you said about Finland is true: their education is world-class because they treat teachers like national treasures not like afterthoughts. Imagine a Nigeria where young people dream of being teachers. Where our best minds walk into classrooms every morning, proud and empowered. Where teachers earn a living that allows them to focus on their students not side hustles. That’s a country preparing for the future."

See the post below:

