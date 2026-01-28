Solanke Francis Taiwo, a primary school teacher from Ogun State, emerged as Nigeria’s Overall Best Teacher for 2025

The federal government awarded a total of N325 million to 12 outstanding teachers selected from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory

Education leaders used the summit to reaffirm commitments to teacher welfare, professional development, and reforms tied to classroom performance

Solanke Francis Taiwo, a primary school teacher from Ogun State, took centre stage in Abuja on Tuesday after emerging as the Overall Best Teacher in Nigeria for 2025, earning national recognition and life-changing rewards for his years of classroom service.

The award came with N50 million in cash, a brand-new car, and a fully furnished two-bedroom house, placing him at the top of a nationwide selection process that assessed impact, innovation, and dedication to learning.

Solanke teaches at Ansar-ud-Deen Main School 1, Kemta Ilawo, in Abeokuta South Local Government Area, Daily Trust reported.

His selection followed a competitive screening of nominees drawn from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, a process designed to spotlight excellence at both basic and senior secondary school levels.

National honour for classroom impact

The awards were presented at the Nigerian Teachers’ Summit held in Abuja, where the federal government rolled out a reward scheme to recognise teachers who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to education.

In total, N325 million was disbursed under the initiative, according to the Education Ministry.

Eleven other teachers also received N25 million each for exceptional performance. They include Mrs David Kachollom Joseph of GSS Nyango Gyel in Plateau State, Malam Musa Abubakar Garba of GSS Tudun Wada in Kaduna State, and Ifetike Hope Chekwube of Government Technical College, Onitsha, Anambra State. Others are Obafemi Peter Lawal of Oriwa Senior Model College, Ikorodu, Lagos State, as well as Johanna Gilando and Bashar Hantsi of Argungu Emirate Model Primary School, Kebbi State. The remaining awardees are Blessing Ikong, Chinwe Ituma, Gombo Lawan, Khadijat Galadima, and Okide Ochike.

Speaking at the summit, First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, described teachers as the “quiet architects of great nations,” noting that sustainable national progress begins with quality teaching and effective learning.

She reaffirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to investing in teacher welfare, professional development, and skills acquisition across the country.

Education minister unveils EduRevamp

As part of reforms unveiled at the event, the federal government launched the EduRevamp Portal, a national platform aimed at delivering structured and performance-driven continuous professional development for teachers in both public and private schools.

The initiative is expected to shift attention toward competence, accountability, and measurable classroom outcomes.

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, said the summit reinforced a “simple but powerful truth” that no nation can rise above the quality of its teachers. He added that empowering educators remains central to Nigeria’s education reform agenda.

The President of the Nigerian Union of Teachers, Comrade Titus Amba, welcomed the recognition but cautioned that reforms would remain fragile unless long standing issues are addressed.

“Inadequate funding is the major weakness undermining professionalism in the teaching profession,” he said.

For Solanke, the honour places a national spotlight on primary education and reinforces the value of teachers working quietly at the foundation of Nigeria’s learning system.

