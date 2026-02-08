Mrs Gambo Lawan wins Best Teacher in the North-East at the National Teachers Award 2026

She received a N25 million cash prize for her exceptional contributions to education

Lawan expresses gratitude, crediting her success to dedication and passion for teaching

FCT, Abuja - Mrs Gambo Lawan of Yerimaram Government Day Junior Secondary School, Potiskum, Yobe State, has emerged as the Best Teacher in the North-East at the 2026 National Teachers Award.

Lawan was announced as the regional winner of the award ceremony organised by the Federal Ministry of Education at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The award ceremony celebrated outstanding teachers for excellence, dedication, and innovation in classroom practice.

The Yobe teacher received a N25 million cash prize at the ceremony, making her one of the top awardees at the national event.

Lawan was also awarded a tertiary education scholarship in recognition of her outstanding performance.

As reported by The Punch, Lawan described her award as a product of dedication and passion for teaching.

“I am extremely grateful to God for this recognition. It is the result of years of hard work, patience, consistency, and love for teaching. This award has encouraged me to do even more for my students.”

Lawan said the award came as a surprise, stating that the award had strengthened her resolve to contribute more to the education sector.

“Honestly, I was overwhelmed. I did not expect it, but I kept believing that whatever the outcome, God’s will would prevail. This is a great honour, not just to me, but to Yobe State and my school.”

According to the Yobe State Universal Basic Education Board, the selection process was rigorous, transparent, and merit-based.

The Yobe education board officials said the process emphasis on professionalism, classroom innovation, and measurable learning outcomes.

Lawan's national award comes months after three students from Yobe State — Nafisa Abdullahi, Rukayya Muhammad-Fema, and Hadiza Kashim-Kalli — emerged winners at the 2025 TeenEagle Global Finals in London, United Kingdom.

The 3 Yobe students competed in spelling bee contests, writing challenges, and knowledge quizzes.

