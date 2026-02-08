The Federal Government has approved an increase in nurses’ annual uniform allowance from N20,000 to N80,000, effective January 2026

The National Salaries, Wages and Income Commission had directed that the allowance be paid through IPPIS rather than overhead budgets.

The decision had followed sustained pressure from nurses who had described the former allowance as inadequate and insulting

The Federal Government has approved a substantial increase in the annual uniform allowance for nurses in its employment, raising it from N20,000 to N80,000.

The approval was granted by the National Salaries, Wages and Income Commission and communicated through an official memo obtained on Thursday, February 5, Punch reported.

Federal government approves a higher uniform allowance for nurses. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The new allowance represents a fourfold rise from the previous rate and is expected to take effect from January 2026.

The decision followed months of agitation by nurses, who had repeatedly described the former allowance as inadequate and dismissive of their professional demands.

FG approves higher nurses uniform allowance

In the memo signed by the Chairman of the commission, Ekpo Nta, the directive was formally conveyed to the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate.

Copies were also sent to the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun; the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu; and the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako., per the same report by Punch.

The memo stated:

“Please refer to your letter No. C.2920/S.4/T2/33 dated 17th November 2025 in connection with the above-mentioned subject.” It further read, “I hereby convey approval for the implementation of the uniform allowance of N80,000 per annum for nurses in Federal hospitals, medical centres and clinics in MDAs through the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System with effect from 1st January 2026.”

According to the commission, payment of the allowance will now be processed through the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, ending the practice of funding it from overhead budgets.

The move is intended to align the allowance with other standard entitlements paid through IPPIS.

The uniform allowance will be paid through IPPIS rather than overhead budgets. Photo: NHW

Source: Getty Images

Nurses allowance increase takes effect 2026

The increase comes after sustained pressure from the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives. In July 2025, the association publicly criticised the N20,000 annual allowance, describing it as grossly insufficient for professionals required to maintain strict dress standards.

The union also pushed for broader reforms within the health sector.

NANNM-FHI President, Morakinyo-Olajide Rilwan, had said the notice of the allowance was issued without consultation with the union, despite its direct effect on nurses nationwide.

The association later issued a 15-day ultimatum to the federal government, warning of a possible shutdown of health services if its demands were ignored.

Beyond uniform allowance, nurses had demanded a separate salary structure, higher shift and core duty allowances, mass recruitment of nurses and the creation of a Directorate of Nursing Services within the Federal Ministry of Health.

They also complained of working for years with inadequate tools and protective equipment, including gloves.

While the allowance increase addresses a central grievance, union leaders have maintained that deeper structural issues affecting nurses remain unresolved.

Infectious diseases hit Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) had said that Nigeria was responding to multiple infectious disease outbreaks across all six geopolitical zones.

Jide Idris, NCDC director-general (DG), disclosed this on Tuesday, January 27, during a Stakeholder Workshop on Preparedness and Response to Public Health Emergencies, organised by the agency, in collaboration with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Source: Legit.ng