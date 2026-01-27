A Nigerian woman explained why many private schools were losing teachers despite having qualified staff

She blamed low salaries, delayed payments, and poor treatment of teachers by school owners

The woman added that excessive workloads without extra pay pushed many teachers to resign

A Nigerian woman has sparked discussions online after explaining why many private schools in the country are struggling to retain their teachers.

In a video shared on TikTok, the woman reacted to complaints from private school owners who have raised concerns about the increasing number of teachers resigning from their schools.

A Nigerian woman explains why many private schools lose their teachers. Photo credit: @fikomofficial. Image source: TikTok

Source: UGC

According to her, the problem is not a lack of qualified teachers but poor working conditions in many private schools.

One of her reasons was the very low salaries.

In her words:

"Graduates, [you pay them] 20,000, 25,000 Naira in this present economy. And then you complain that they don't stay in your private schools. The majority of private schools you go to, they don't treat their teachers well. You pay them very little, low salary is part of it."

Lady gives reason for low teaching staff

She explained that school owners often say their schools are businesses and they want to make profits, but they constantly fail to consider the welfare of the teachers who keep the schools running.

Apart from low salaries, she said delayed payment of wages is another major issue. According to her, some teachers work for an entire month and are not paid until the middle of the following month. She noted that this makes it difficult for teachers to pay rent, buy clothes, or meet basic needs.

A Nigerian lady shares the reason why teachers leave private schools. Photo credit: @fikomofficial. Image source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

"This is why teachers are quitting. Number two is that, as small as the salary is, you don't even pay it on time. For one month's work, it might get to the 15th of the next month before you finally pay them for the previous month's work. Just so they cannot leave your school," she said.

She added that excessive workload is another reason teachers are quitting their jobs. According to her, teachers employed to handle primary school classes are sometimes forced to also teach secondary school students when the school expands, without additional pay or support.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to lady's comment on private schools

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

Seunmadeit said:

"I just want parents to know that when you pay a tuition fee of 100k and the teacher is paid 20k your child gets 20k worth of education."

Temitope cassidy wrote:

"During my NYSC days, I was posted to a secondary school the school owner offered me 7k monthly then I told him I can’t take it because on my own I made 240k monthly omo the guy provoked call my LGI."

BIGFISH commented:

"Private school need to do better they are very stingy in everything I sew sportwears for schools, wears that they will sell for 12k they will wan do am for 4k."

Teacher's salary at Bishop David Oyedepo's school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a man disclosed that his mother worked as a teacher at Bishop David Oyedepo's school for 10 years.

According to him, his mother earns N60,000 despite the students paying hundreds of thousands every term.

Source: Legit.ng