Outrage Trails Alleged Salary of Enugu School Teacher With 12 Years Experience: "This Can't be True"
- The alleged monthly salary reportedly received by an Enugu smart school teacher with 12 years of working experience has sparked outrage on social media
- An educationist shared a document containing the alleged salary on X (formerly Twitter), describing it as pure wickedness
- Many people decried the poor remuneration of Nigerian teachers, which is in sharp contrast with the pay of lawmakers and politicians
An educationist, Alex Onyia, has expressed anger over the alleged salary of an Enugu smart school teacher, who has 12 years of working experience.
Onyia, the CEO of Educare, posted a picture of an alleged document giving a breakdown of the salary on X, and this ignited the anger of many netizens.
Netizens react to alleged Enugu teacher's salary
Onyia was in disbelief that a teacher earns N93, 423 every month and described it as pure wickedness. He tweeted:
"This is the salary of a smart School teacher in Enugu with 12 years teaching experience.
"Read it slowly N93,4on X 23 ($63) monthly.
"This is pure wickedness."
His tweet drew the ire of many netizens, as they decried the poor remuneration of Nigerian teachers.
See the man's tweet below:
Outrage trail alleged salary of Enugu teacher
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the teacher's alleged salary below:
@frankie_cf said:
"How can we ever progress when those shaping our children’s future are paid crumbs? This isn’t just neglect, it’s a deliberate cycle of poverty imposed on teachers and, by extension, society. Govts should stop starving education and start valuing those who build its foundation."
@benedictoffor said:
"This can’t be true? This is unbelievable. So if you get paid, you go buy 1 bag of rice, you salary will be gone. What is our legislators and executive arm of government doing to change this. The main reason of brain drain in our country. We can do better."
@gh0st_CFC said:
"Compare to how much they spend or pay for online PR for the same project?
"Sometimes I wonder why our govt are these wicked to the people they govern."
@Elen_net said:
"Full-blown wickedness. Even if the teacher works for 35 years, she cannot even get a plot of land for herself. Tueh Wicked leaders."
@9jaTalkerX said:
"I think that's also seen across the country. Nigerian government and ministry of education should do better pls."
@EmekaNwanonye said:
"That's why most public school teacher exhibit lack of seriousness in the discharge of their duties some focus more on petty trade while running to school late and leaving early than closing time to meet up with their side hustle that will guarantee them with sustainable income."
@peculiarpat1 said:
"This is terrible! How exactly do people survive, please? If a teacher with 12 years of experience earns less than 100k, how much do the young ones teaching in small private schools earn?"
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady had alleged poor treatment of teachers in private schools.
Educationist proposes N400,000 salary for Nigerian teachers
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an educationist had proposed a salary of N400,000 for Nigerian teachers.
In a series of social media posts on Monday, he proposed that the minimum qualification for teachers in Nigeria should be a master's degree, with a minimum of a second-class upper division (2:1) in their first degree.
Additionally, he proposed that teachers be provided with brand-new cars, to be paid off over time. His proposal was met with mixed feelings.
