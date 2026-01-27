The alleged monthly salary reportedly received by an Enugu smart school teacher with 12 years of working experience has sparked outrage on social media

An educationist shared a document containing the alleged salary on X (formerly Twitter), describing it as pure wickedness

Many people decried the poor remuneration of Nigerian teachers, which is in sharp contrast with the pay of lawmakers and politicians

An educationist, Alex Onyia, has expressed anger over the alleged salary of an Enugu smart school teacher, who has 12 years of working experience.

Onyia, the CEO of Educare, posted a picture of an alleged document giving a breakdown of the salary on X, and this ignited the anger of many netizens.

Netizens react to alleged Enugu teacher's salary

Onyia was in disbelief that a teacher earns N93, 423 every month and described it as pure wickedness. He tweeted:

"This is the salary of a smart School teacher in Enugu with 12 years teaching experience.

"Read it slowly N93,4on X 23 ($63) monthly.

"This is pure wickedness."

His tweet drew the ire of many netizens, as they decried the poor remuneration of Nigerian teachers.

Outrage trail alleged salary of Enugu teacher

@frankie_cf said:

"How can we ever progress when those shaping our children’s future are paid crumbs? This isn’t just neglect, it’s a deliberate cycle of poverty imposed on teachers and, by extension, society. Govts should stop starving education and start valuing those who build its foundation."

@benedictoffor said:

"This can’t be true? This is unbelievable. So if you get paid, you go buy 1 bag of rice, you salary will be gone. What is our legislators and executive arm of government doing to change this. The main reason of brain drain in our country. We can do better."

@gh0st_CFC said:

"Compare to how much they spend or pay for online PR for the same project?

"Sometimes I wonder why our govt are these wicked to the people they govern."

@Elen_net said:

"Full-blown wickedness. Even if the teacher works for 35 years, she cannot even get a plot of land for herself. Tueh Wicked leaders."

@9jaTalkerX said:

"I think that's also seen across the country. Nigerian government and ministry of education should do better pls."

@EmekaNwanonye said:

"That's why most public school teacher exhibit lack of seriousness in the discharge of their duties some focus more on petty trade while running to school late and leaving early than closing time to meet up with their side hustle that will guarantee them with sustainable income."

@peculiarpat1 said:

"This is terrible! How exactly do people survive, please? If a teacher with 12 years of experience earns less than 100k, how much do the young ones teaching in small private schools earn?"

