Bamidele Olumilua University school fees for freshers and returning students

Bamidele Olumilua University school fees vary depending on whether you are a fresher or a returning student. Freshers typically pay between ₦175,550 and ₦210,550, while returning students pay between ₦145,550 and ₦210,550 per session. The exact amount also depends on the course a student chooses to pursue.

Bamidele Olumilua University fees differ for freshers and returning students. Photo: @BOUESTI on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Freshers and returning students pay different amounts based on faculty, programme, and level of study .

and . The ₦50,000 acceptance fee is paid only once after receiving an admission offer.

is paid only once after receiving an admission offer. School fees can be paid through the university portal using online or bank payment options.

using online or bank payment options. Scholarships and financial aid are available for eligible students.

Accommodation fees are not included in the regular school fees and are billed separately.

How much is Bamidele Olumilua University school fees?

Bamidele Olumilua University school fees are structured to accommodate both freshers and returning students. The fees depend on your level of study, faculty, and chosen programme. Below is a detailed breakdown of the amounts payable by new and returning students across various faculties and levels of study.

Bamidele Olumilua University fees for freshers

If you are a fresh student at Bamidele Olumilua University, paying your school fees is one of the key requirements for completing your admission. The university charges different amounts depending on whether you are enrolled in science, non-science, or technology programmes.

Programme category Fees amount Non-science ₦175,550 Science ₦200,550 Technology ₦210,550

Note that the acceptance fee is not included in the amounts listed above. This fee is paid only once by a prospective student after receiving an admission offer from the university. The Bamidele Olumilua University acceptance fee for all programmes is ₦50,000, and failure to pay it results in the forfeiture of your admission.

Bamidele Olumilua University fees for returning students

Continuing students at Bamidele Olumilua University pay varying school fees based on their level of study and programme category. Below is a breakdown of the fee requirements for returning students.

Level of study 200L 300L 400/500L Programme category College of Education ₦175,550 ₦145,550 ₦155,550 College of Science ₦200,550 ₦170,550 ₦180,550 College of Management Science ₦200,550 ₦170,550 ₦180,550 College of Technology ₦210,550 ₦180,550 ₦190,550

How to pay BOUESTI school fees

Once you know the amount to pay as school fees, the next step is making the payment. Bamidele Olumilua University allows students to pay conveniently through its official portal. Below is a detailed step-by-step guide for completing your school fees payment.

BOUESTI online portal for school fees payment. Photo: portal.bouesti.edu.ng

Source: UGC

Visit the BOUESTI online portal – Go to the official Bamidele Olumilua University portal and log in using your matric number (for returning students) or JAMB registration number (for freshers). Navigate to the payments section – On your dashboard, click on “Fees Payment” or “Make Payment” to view the list of payable charges for your programme and level. Generate a payment invoice – Select the appropriate fee category (school fees, acceptance fee, accommodation, etc.) and generate a Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR) or school-approved payment invoice. Proceed to payment – Pay using any of the approved methods, including online payment with an ATM card (debit card), payment at any bank branch using the generated RRR, mobile banking, or internet banking through the Remita platform. Confirm and print receipt – After payment, return to the portal and click “Verify Payment” to confirm. Once verified, print your payment receipt for record purposes.

Bamidele Olumilua University hostel fees

Bamidele Olumilua University hostel fees range between 50,000 and 65,000, depending on facilities available and the number of occupants. Photo: @pnmbah on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bamidele Olumilua University offers hostel accommodation for students who wish to stay on campus. Hostel fees vary depending on the type of room and facilities provided. Below are the accommodation fees for various halls of residence in the university.

Hall of residence Rate per session Hall A ₦50,000 Hall B ₦50,000 Hall C1 ₦50,000 Hall C2 ₦65,000 Hall D ₦55,000 Hall E ₦60,000

Is Bamidele Olumilua University a private university?

Bamidele Olumilua University is among the private universities located in Nigeria, established to provide quality tertiary education in various programmes.

Can I pay school fees online without visiting the university?

The university’s BOUESTI portal allows both freshers and returning students to pay school fees online from anywhere using debit/credit cards or internet banking.

What is the acceptance fee for Bamidele Olumilua University?

The acceptance fee for all programmes at Bamidele Olumilua University is ₦50,000. This fee is paid only once after receiving an admission offer, and failure to pay results in forfeiture of admission.

Does Bamidele Olumilua University have scholarships?

The university offers scholarships and financial aid for eligible students based on academic performance, merit, or specific sponsorship programmes. Students should check with the university’s scholarship office for available opportunities and requirements.

Can I pay Bamidele Olumilua University school fees in instalments?

You can pay Bamidele Olumilua University school fees through their official website. Photo: @biodunaoyebanji on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The university may allow instalment payments, depending on the student’s programme and approval from the bursary or finance office. Students are advised to confirm the instalment policy before making partial payments.

Do Bamidele Olumilua University school fees include accommodation?

School fees at Bamidele Olumilua University typically do not include accommodation charges. Hostel or on-campus housing fees are billed separately.

How do international students pay tuition fees?

International students can pay tuition fees through the Bamidele Olumilua University portal using online payment options such as debit/credit cards or via bank transfers approved by the university. They may also be required to provide proof of payment for verification.

Understanding Bamidele Olumilua University school fees helps students plan their finances effectively. Fees vary by level of study, faculty, and programme, so budgeting ahead is essential. With proper planning, both freshers and returning students can focus on their academics without financial stress.

Legit.ng recently published the school fees for Wigwe University for all courses. The university is known for its premium fee structure, with costs varying by college, course, and level of study.

Wigwe University is a private institution, and its school fees range from ₦9,600,000 to ₦11,998,800 per session. If you plan to study at the university, understanding the fee structure will help you prepare financially and avoid interruptions. Read on for a detailed breakdown of the school fees.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng