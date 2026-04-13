JAMB has released a detailed list of examination malpractices and penalties ahead of the 2026 UTME, warning candidates against violations

The board outlined offences ranging from impersonation to possession of electronic devices, with penalties including cancellation, bans, and prosecution

Authorities confirmed that offenders could also face imprisonment or fines under the Examination Malpractice Act LFN 2004

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has outlined a comprehensive list of examination malpractices and penalties ahead of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The details, contained in the official UTME manual, set clear rules for candidates and officials, with strict consequences for violations.

JAMB re-arrested a suspected fraudster who allegedly resumed illegal activities after securing bail. Photo: X/JAMBHQ

Source: Facebook

Examination misconduct is defined as any deliberate act by a candidate or official before, during, or after an examination aimed at securing unfair advantage.

Authorities say such actions weaken the credibility of the testing process and undermine merit-based assessment.

JAMB releases breakdown of offences and sanctions

Under the Examination Malpractice Act, offenders may face imprisonment, fines, or both. The law covers individuals as well as organisations found culpable through direct involvement, negligence, or support of malpractice.

Key punishable offences listed in the manual include:

Cheating during examinations

Theft or leakage of question papers

Impersonation

Disorderly conduct in examination centres

Obstruction of supervisors or officials

Forgery of registration or result documents

Conspiracy and aiding malpractice

Convictions are subject to judicial determination, depending on the severity of the offence.

JAMB administrative penalties for candidates

Beyond legal consequences, JAMB also enforces administrative sanctions. These penalties apply directly to candidates found violating examination rules:

No registration slip: cancellation of result

Possession of calculators or gadgets: cancellation and possible prosecution

Impersonation: cancellation, two-year ban, and prosecution

Mobile phone possession: cancellation and prosecution

Collusion with others: cancellation, three-year ban, and prosecution

Violent behaviour: expulsion, cancellation, prosecution, and three-year ban

Copying from unauthorized materials: cancellation and prosecution

Mass cheating: cancellation and prosecution

Result tampering: cancellation, three-year ban, and prosecution

Other infractions such as lateness, spying, or leaving the exam hall without permission also attract outright cancellation of results.

Use of surveillance and evidence gathering

The board detailed procedures for handling misconduct cases. CCTV footage, device seizure, and recorded interviews form part of the evidence required during investigations.

Officials are mandated to document each case thoroughly, including timestamps, photographs, and candidate statements.

These measures are designed to strengthen enforcement and ensure fairness in the conduct of the examination.

The board maintains that strict adherence to these rules is essential to preserving the integrity of the UTME system.

JAMB: Court sends young man to prison for three years

Earlier in a related Legit.ng report, a federal High Court in Katsina has sentenced a young man, Ibrahim Abdulaziz, to three years in prison for impersonation during the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board.

The court held that the offence struck at the credibility of public examinations and required firm punishment.

The conviction followed a trial in which prosecutors established that Abdulaziz posed as another candidate during the examination held in April 2025.

Source: Legit.ng