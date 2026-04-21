Many candidates have complained about their inability to print UTME results through the JAMB portal after checking their scores

JAMB has now clarified that the restriction was intentional, stating that candidates could only view results at the current stage

The board advised candidates who lost their registration SIM cards to wait for further updates before accessing their results

Many candidates are complaining of their inability to access their results via the JAMB official portal. The concern has spread as thousands attempt to print their result slips shortly after receiving their scores.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has now clarified that the situation is not due to any technical fault or system failure. According to the examination body, the current stage of the process only allows candidates to view their results, while printing will be enabled later.

JAMB says candidates can only check results via 55019 at the moment. Photo: X/JAMBHQ

Source: Facebook

The board explained that results are being released in phases and certain services are deliberately restricted until the process is fully completed. This means candidates can confirm their scores but cannot yet generate official printouts from the portal.

Fabian Benjamin, the board’s spokesperson, had earlier outlined the approved method for checking results in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“To check their results, candidates should send UTMERESULT via SMS to 55019 or 66019, using the same phone number (SIM) used during registration. At this stage, candidates may view their results only; printing is not yet available.”

The board also addressed concerns from candidates who no longer have access to the SIM cards used during registration. Such candidates will need to wait until additional options are provided or until the next phase of the process is activated.

JAMB maintained that the phased approach is part of its standard procedure to ensure accuracy and proper verification before full access is granted.

JAMB: Court jails man for three years

Earlier in another story, Legit.ng reported that a Federal High Court in Katsina sentenced a young man, Ibrahim Abdulaziz, to three years in prison for impersonation during the UTME conducted by JAMB.

The court held that the offence struck at the credibility of public examinations and required firm punishment.

The conviction followed a trial in which prosecutors established that Abdulaziz posed as another candidate during the examination held in April 2025.

JAMB: 23 banned items in UTME halls

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board released a strict list of items banned from the 2026 UTME halls.

Candidates were advised to comply fully with the guidelines to avoid disqualification on examination day.

According to the board in its 2026 UTME manual, only an HB pencil and a copy of the examination slip would be permitted into the Computer-Based Test centres. Any candidate found with unauthorised materials would not be allowed to sit for the exam.

JAMB re-arrests fake UTME agent

Meanwhile in another story, Legit.ng reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board confirmed the re-arrest of a suspected examination fraudster linked to a scheme that targeted candidates registered for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The suspect, Emmanuel Akataka, was taken back into custody after investigators established that he resumed fraudulent activities shortly after securing bail.

Source: Legit.ng