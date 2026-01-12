Standard Chartered Opens 2026 Internship Programme for Nigerians With Paid Roles and Global Exposure
- Standard Chartered Bank launches paid 2026 Internship Programme for Nigerian students and graduates
- Participants will gain hands-on experience and training in global banking while contributing to real business challenges
- The programme offers professional development, networking opportunities, and a pathway to long-term careers in finance
Standard Chartered Bank has opened applications for its highly anticipated 2026 Internship Programme, offering Nigerian students and recent graduates a rare chance to gain paid, hands-on experience at one of the world’s leading international banks.
The programme is open to African candidates, including Nigerians, and is designed to equip young talents with real-world banking exposure, structured learning, and a strong pathway into long-term careers in finance and related fields.
Successful applicants will work on real business challenges while learning directly from industry professionals.
A paid internship with global banking exposure
Unlike many internship schemes that focus only on observation, the Standard Chartered Internship Programme is a fully paid, immersive experience.
Participants are treated as part of the workforce, encouraged to share ideas, solve problems, and contribute meaningfully to the bank’s operations.
According to a report by MSMEAfrica, interns will gain exposure to Standard Chartered’s global footprint, which spans Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas.
The programme blends classroom-style learning with on-the-job training and rotational assignments across key banking functions.
Why the programme stands out
Standard Chartered says the internship goes beyond work experience. It is designed to build future-ready professionals with the technical skills, global mindset, and professional networks needed to thrive in today’s fast-changing financial sector.
For Nigerian students and graduates looking to break into global banking, the programme offers a rare combination of paid employment, professional development, and international exposure, all within a structured learning environment.
Who can apply?
The programme is open to a wide range of applicants, regardless of academic discipline. Candidates must meet the following criteria:
- Final-year university students, postgraduate students, or graduates who completed their studies within the last two years
- Applicants must have permanent legal rights to work in the country where they apply
- Open to candidates from all academic backgrounds
Country-Specific Conditions to Note
Standard Chartered highlighted a few country-specific rules:
- United Kingdom and UAE: Candidates who require visa sponsorship may be considered, with preference given to UAE nationals
- United States: Applications from candidates seeking OPT or CPT employment will not be accepted
Benefits interns will enjoy
Participants in the 2026 Internship Programme will receive several benefits, including:
- A fully paid internship
- Hands-on exposure to real business projects and challenges
- Technical and professional skills training
- Future-focused workshops and targeted online learning
- Access to thought leadership sessions and speaker events
- Mentorship, support, and global networking opportunities
How the 12-month programme is structured
The internship runs for 12 months and begins with an induction phase that includes classroom learning, case studies, and technical training tailored to each intern’s business area.
This is followed by a structured training rotation, featuring five months in a primary focus area and additional rotations across Financial Markets, Transaction Banking, and Risk.
The final six months place interns within CCIB Client Coverage, allowing them to explore career interests and integrate into potential long-term roles.
For ambitious Nigerian students and graduates, this programme offers a strong entry point into global banking and professional growth at scale.
