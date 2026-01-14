The Nigerian government and ASUU signed a landmark agreement on December 23, 2025, ending a 16-year dispute

The deal introduced a new professorial cadre allowance and a 40 per cent salary increment for academic staff

Officials said the agreement would restore stability to universities and bring an end to incessant strikes

The Nigerian government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) signed a new agreement that introduced a professorial cadre allowance for professors and readers.

The 2025 agreement, reached on December 23, replaced the 2009 FG-ASUU agreement and ended a 16-year dispute between the government and academics.

According to Premium Times, professors are now to receive N1.7 million annually as allowances to support research coordination, academic documentation, correspondence, and administrative efficiency.

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, disclosed this in Abuja on Wednesday. He also confirmed that readers are to receive N840,000 annually for the same purpose.

“This allowance applies to senior academics at the level of full-time professors and readers in our tertiary institutions, and not part-time professors and readers,” Alausa said.

He explained that the allowance recognised the significant workload, administrative, scholarly, and research responsibilities carried by academics at these levels.

Salary increment for academic staff

Alausa further revealed that the agreement included a 40 per cent increment for all academic staff. He stated that academics would now be paid using two salary structures: the Consolidated University Academic Staff Salary (CONUASS) and the Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance (CATA).

The minister explained that the 40 per cent review would be represented by the CATA, which covered journal publications, conference participation, internet access, learned society membership, and book allowances.

He added that nine allowances contained in the earned academic allowances were now “structured, transparently earned, and strictly tied to duties performed, thereby promoting productivity, accountability, and fairness.”

These allowances included provisions for postgraduate supervision, fieldwork, clinical duties, moderation, examination responsibilities, and leadership roles within the tertiary education system.

Alausa described the agreement as the end of incessant strikes in Nigerian public universities. He said the deal restored confidence to academics, predictability of academic calendars, and hope to Nigerian students.

“History will remember today not merely as an unveiling ceremony, but as the day Nigeria chose dialogue, transparency, fiscal realism, and strong Presidential commitment as the pathway to resolving long-standing governance challenges and achieving sustained progress,” he said.

ASUU President, Chris Piwuna, expressed optimism about the agreement. He said he hoped the government would implement all of the agreements reached as and when due.

