The United Kingdom football community is mourning the death of Roger Speed, father of former Wales international Gary Speed.

Speed’s death was confirmed by the Football Association of Wales on Wednesday, March 11, sparking an outpouring of emotions among fans across the football community.

Wales sends touching message to Speed's family

The Football Association of Wales has sent a heartfelt message to the family of Roger Speed.

In a viral post shared on X, the FAW said the country held the late football supporter in high regard. The statement read:

“The FAW is saddened to learn of the passing of Roger Speed, who was an incredible supporter of Welsh football. Welsh football holds his son, Gary Speed deeply in its heart, and Roger’s support and passion for the game will always be remembered.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. Cwsg mewn hedd, Roger. ♥️”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has compiled reactions from football clubs in England and fans following the death of Speed. Read the below:

@Everton said:

"Everyone at Everton Football Club is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Roger Speed, father of Gary Speed.

"The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with his wife, Carol, and his friends and family. 💙"

@LUFC wrote:

"🤍 Everyone at #LUFC is saddened to hear of the passing of Roger Speed, father of Gary Speed.

"The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Roger’s family and friends at this time."

@JohnMartinComic added:

"Just to say that my best mate of 30 years Roger Speed passed away last night. Can’t think of the right words to say other than the man was a legend! Funny, loyal, generous and a top, top, top fella. Such a loss. I’m heartbroken 💔 #Speedo."

Impact of Speed in Premier League and Wales

Gary Speed remains one of the most respected figures in Welsh football history, earning 85 caps for the national team during an illustrious international career, per Wales Online.

The former midfielder also enjoyed a distinguished spell in England’s top flight, playing for clubs such as Leeds United, Everton, Newcastle United and Sheffield United.

One of the most defining moments of his playing career came with Leeds United when the club won the Football League First Division title in 1992, just before the formation of the Premier League.

After retiring from professional football, Speed transitioned into coaching and later became head coach of the Wales national football team. His leadership played a key role in laying the foundation for the country’s modern football resurgence, per North Wales Chronicles.

