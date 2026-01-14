Breaking: 8 New Agreements Between ASUU and FG Released, Presidency Releases Details
- The federal government and ASUU finalised a new agreement to resolve disputes over salaries, funding, and university autonomy
- Academic staff received a 40% salary increase and professors were promised enhanced pension benefits at retirement
- The agreement guaranteed greater university autonomy, elected leadership positions, and protection from victimisation
The federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have finalised a new agreement aimed at resolving longstanding disputes over salaries, funding, and university autonomy.
The details were released on Wednesday, January 14, by the Presidency and shared widely on social media.
Salary increase and other details of the agreement
Under the agreement, academic staff will receive a 40% salary increase. In addition, pension benefits for professors will be enhanced, with retirees receiving pensions equivalent to their annual salary upon reaching the age of 70.
The deal also includes a restructured university funding model, with dedicated allocations for research, libraries, laboratories, equipment, and staff development. A proposed National Research Council (NRC) is expected to fund research initiatives with at least 1% of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product.
Stronger autonomy and academic freedom
The agreement guarantees greater university autonomy and academic freedom.
Leadership positions such as Deans and Provosts will be filled through elections, with only professors eligible to hold these offices.
No victimisation and clear implementation timeline
The Presidency emphasised that no academic staff will face victimisation for their involvement in the negotiation process.
The agreement will take effect from January 1, 2026, and will be subject to review after three years.
FG, ASUU reach resolution on 2009 agreement dispute
Recall that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the federal government concluded negotiations on the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement.
The new deal, effective January 1, 2026, includes a 40% salary increase and improved pensions for lecturers. The agreement introduces new funding structures, research support, and stronger university autonomy.
ASUU: FG makes fresh proposal to lecturers
Legit.ng also reported that the Federal Government offered a 40 per cent salary increase to ASUU lecturers as negotiations continued. ASUU NEC reached a consensus, and branch leaders were tasked to update members nationwide.
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) expressed support for ASUU and promised advocacy if government demands were unmet.
Tinubu's govt told to commence mass recruitment of Varsity workers
Previously, Legit.ng reported that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has been urged to embark on a mass recruitment of lecturers and other workers in universities across the country.
The House of Representatives Committee on University Education warned that the current workforce is overstretched and unable to meet the growing demands of the system.
The committee’s chairman, Hon. Abubakar Hassan Fulata, also appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to suspend its planned strike. Fulata warned that any disruption of the academic calendar would undermine ongoing efforts to improve the education sector.
Source: Legit.ng
