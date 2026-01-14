The federal government and ASUU finalised a new agreement to resolve disputes over salaries, funding, and university autonomy

Academic staff received a 40% salary increase and professors were promised enhanced pension benefits at retirement

The agreement guaranteed greater university autonomy, elected leadership positions, and protection from victimisation

The federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have finalised a new agreement aimed at resolving longstanding disputes over salaries, funding, and university autonomy.

The details were released on Wednesday, January 14, by the Presidency and shared widely on social media.

A new accord was finalised between the federal government and ASUU to address disputes concerning salaries, funding, and the autonomy of universities.

Salary increase and other details of the agreement

Under the agreement, academic staff will receive a 40% salary increase. In addition, pension benefits for professors will be enhanced, with retirees receiving pensions equivalent to their annual salary upon reaching the age of 70.

The deal also includes a restructured university funding model, with dedicated allocations for research, libraries, laboratories, equipment, and staff development. A proposed National Research Council (NRC) is expected to fund research initiatives with at least 1% of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product.

Stronger autonomy and academic freedom

The agreement guarantees greater university autonomy and academic freedom.

Leadership positions such as Deans and Provosts will be filled through elections, with only professors eligible to hold these offices.

No victimisation and clear implementation timeline

The Presidency emphasised that no academic staff will face victimisation for their involvement in the negotiation process.

The agreement will take effect from January 1, 2026, and will be subject to review after three years.

An agreement was finalised between the federal government and ASUU to end disputes regarding salaries, university funding, and institutional autonomy.

