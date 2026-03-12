Salami Rotimi has opened up during an interview about his relationship with the late actress Allwell Ademola

The two were very close while she was alive, and he has been trying to keep her legacy alive

His statement about accepting a child not biologically his got many talking as they shared their observation about him

Nollywood actor Salami Rotimi has addressed questions on the lips of many, both fans and industry colleagues, about his relationship with the late actress Allwell Ademola.

The actress tragically passed away last year due to cardiac arrest. As the movie industry mourned her demise, many people worried about Salami because of the close bond they shared.

Fans react as Salami Rotimi breaks silence on his relationship with Allwell Ademola. Photo credit@salamairotimi

Source: Instagram

He later responded while appreciating the concern of fans, asking them to keep checking on him as he was not okay at the time.

In a recent interview with BBC Yoruba, he opened up about their relationship. The actor stated that while people are saying they were dating, Ademola was God-sent to him.

According to him, they were very close friends, and she even encouraged him about his relationship with his wife.

Salami Rotimi speaks on paternity

Salami Rotimi speaks about paternity scam during a recent interview. Photo credit@salamirotimi

Source: Instagram

On the topic of paternity, Salami said he could accept a child whose DNA shows he isn't the biological father.

He explained that once the child sees him as a father, he would not discriminate but would look after the child and make the child his own.

Fans react to Salami’s statement

Fans reacted with laughter at the actor’s statement, noting that it is not as easy as he made it sound.

Some added that once the child learns their biological father, they may abandon the actor. Others prayed that such a situation never happens to him or anyone they know, recognising that it as a difficult decision.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions over Salami Rotimi's interview

Reactions have followed all that Salami Rotimi said about Allwell Ademola. Many shared their thoughts on him and what he said. Here are comments below:

@rexrem commented:

"Exactly, except the child starts misbehaving based on new information by way of being disrespectful or trying to move towards the biological father."

@jummyberry16 reacted:

"See as una dey cry for comment section, his opinion."

@olu_herodotus said:

"If the Dad shows up nko and the pikin follow am Eyin ma tun go yato o, easier said than done."

@omobolajoko shared:

"Chakam, let it not be tomorrow now.'

@eedrizbayo_ wrote:

"So easy to say out loud."

@baofoodslimited shared:

"Let it happen first ko easy lati forget cheating ooo. Hm, it's not that easy bro."

Allwell Ademola's last wish surfaced after demise

Legit.ng had reported that the last video posted by the late actress, Allwell Ademola, hours before her unfortunate demise had surfaced online.

The actress was confirmed dead after being rushed to the hospital on Saturday, December 2025, throwing the movie industry into mourning.

In her video, she was singing that 2025 will not see her end and that she will see the end of the year.

Source: Legit.ng