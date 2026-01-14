Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Expert speaks as Tinubu's Minister Alausa Seals 8 New Agreements with ASUU: “A Turning Point"
Nigeria

Expert speaks as Tinubu's Minister Alausa Seals 8 New Agreements with ASUU: “A Turning Point"

by  Ezra Ukanwa
3 min read
  • The federal government and ASUU finalised a landmark agreement after 16 years of unresolved negotiations
  • Academic staff received a 40 per cent salary increase and improved pension benefits for professors
  • The agreement established a National Research Council and reinforced university autonomy through elected leadership

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

The Federal Government of Nigeria and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have finalised a landmark agreement addressing longstanding disputes over salaries, pensions, research funding, university autonomy, and academic leadership.

The new accord, announced on Wednesday, January 14, follows 16 years of unresolved negotiations that repeatedly disrupted academic calendars and fuelled nationwide discontent over public university administration.

Expert speaks as Tinubu's Minister Alausa Seals 8 New Agreements with ASUU: “A Turning Point"
Expert speaks as Tinubu's Minister Alausa Seals 8 New Agreements with ASUU: “A Turning Point"
Source: Twitter

Oluwafemi Popoola, an educator and journalist, described the agreement as a historic breakthrough.

“For the first time in many years, this is an arrangement that carries seriousness, structure and intent. It feels different from the usual cycle of promises and strikes,” he said.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

Salary increases and improved pension benefits

Read also

Breaking: 8 new agreements between ASUU and FG released, presidency releases details

At the heart of the agreement is a 40 per cent salary increase for academic staff, along with a new pension model that allows professors to retire at 70 with pensions equivalent to their annual salary.

“This is not just a number on paper. It restores dignity to the teaching profession, encourages young academics to remain in Nigeria, and recognises the lifetime contributions of professors,” Popoola noted.

Research funding and university autonomy strengthened

The agreement also establishes a National Research Council, allocating at least one per cent of Nigeria’s GDP to fund research, laboratories, libraries, and staff development.

University autonomy and academic freedom are reinforced through elected leadership positions for Deans and Provosts, open only to professors, ensuring that academic governance prioritises merit over patronage.

No victimisation and implementation oversight

The federal government and ASUU have agreed that no academic staff involved in past struggles will face victimisation. The agreement takes effect from January 1, 2026, and will be reviewed after three years.

“The inclusion of strict implementation and monitoring mechanisms is vital. For this deal to succeed, there must be transparency, timely release of funds, and collective vigilance from students, staff and civil society,” Popoola added.

Read also

FG introduces fresh allowances for university professors, others in new ASUU agreement

Alausa praised for negotiation style

Observers have hailed Education Minister Dr Tunji Alausa for his patient, methodical approach, which contrasted with previous confrontational tactics that often delayed progress.
Expert speaks as Tinubu's Minister Alausa Seals 8 New Agreements with ASUU: “A Turning Point"
Expert speaks as Tinubu's Minister Alausa Seals 8 New Agreements with ASUU: “A Turning Point"
Source: Facebook
“This agreement reflects a minister who listens, negotiates with realism, and understands that universities are engines of knowledge, not merely examination factories. It is a turning point for Nigeria’s public universities,” Popoola said.

ASUU: FG makes fresh proposal to lecturers

Legit.ng also reported that the federal government offered a 40 per cent salary increase to ASUU lecturers as negotiations continued. ASUU NEC reached a consensus, and branch leaders were tasked to update members nationwide.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) expressed support for ASUU and promised advocacy if government demands were unmet.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ezra Ukanwa avatar

Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944

Tags:
Federal Government Of Nigeria
Hot:
Unsent project alternatives Victor osimhen Vina sky Dd osama Abby berner