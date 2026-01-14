The federal government and ASUU finalised a landmark agreement after 16 years of unresolved negotiations

Academic staff received a 40 per cent salary increase and improved pension benefits for professors

The agreement established a National Research Council and reinforced university autonomy through elected leadership

The Federal Government of Nigeria and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have finalised a landmark agreement addressing longstanding disputes over salaries, pensions, research funding, university autonomy, and academic leadership.

The new accord, announced on Wednesday, January 14, follows 16 years of unresolved negotiations that repeatedly disrupted academic calendars and fuelled nationwide discontent over public university administration.

Expert speaks as Tinubu's Minister Alausa Seals 8 New Agreements with ASUU: “A Turning Point"

Source: Twitter

Oluwafemi Popoola, an educator and journalist, described the agreement as a historic breakthrough.

“For the first time in many years, this is an arrangement that carries seriousness, structure and intent. It feels different from the usual cycle of promises and strikes,” he said.

Salary increases and improved pension benefits

At the heart of the agreement is a 40 per cent salary increase for academic staff, along with a new pension model that allows professors to retire at 70 with pensions equivalent to their annual salary.

“This is not just a number on paper. It restores dignity to the teaching profession, encourages young academics to remain in Nigeria, and recognises the lifetime contributions of professors,” Popoola noted.

Research funding and university autonomy strengthened

The agreement also establishes a National Research Council, allocating at least one per cent of Nigeria’s GDP to fund research, laboratories, libraries, and staff development.

University autonomy and academic freedom are reinforced through elected leadership positions for Deans and Provosts, open only to professors, ensuring that academic governance prioritises merit over patronage.

No victimisation and implementation oversight

The federal government and ASUU have agreed that no academic staff involved in past struggles will face victimisation. The agreement takes effect from January 1, 2026, and will be reviewed after three years.

“The inclusion of strict implementation and monitoring mechanisms is vital. For this deal to succeed, there must be transparency, timely release of funds, and collective vigilance from students, staff and civil society,” Popoola added.

Alausa praised for negotiation style

Observers have hailed Education Minister Dr Tunji Alausa for his patient, methodical approach, which contrasted with previous confrontational tactics that often delayed progress.

Expert speaks as Tinubu's Minister Alausa Seals 8 New Agreements with ASUU: “A Turning Point"

Source: Facebook

“This agreement reflects a minister who listens, negotiates with realism, and understands that universities are engines of knowledge, not merely examination factories. It is a turning point for Nigeria’s public universities,” Popoola said.

ASUU: FG makes fresh proposal to lecturers

Legit.ng also reported that the federal government offered a 40 per cent salary increase to ASUU lecturers as negotiations continued. ASUU NEC reached a consensus, and branch leaders were tasked to update members nationwide.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) expressed support for ASUU and promised advocacy if government demands were unmet.

Source: Legit.ng