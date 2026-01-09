The Federal Government, on Friday, announced a new policy framework aimed at reducing the financial burden on parents, improving learning outcomes, and promoting sustainability in schools through the adoption of reusable, high-quality textbooks.

The policy was jointly unveiled by the Minister of Education, Maruf Tunji Alausa, and the Minister of State for Education, Prof Suiwaba Sai’d, as part of ongoing reforms to reposition Nigeria’s education sector.

According to the ministers, the initiative prioritises the use of standardised, durable textbooks designed to last between four and six years, while expressly prohibiting the bundling of disposable workbooks with textbooks in schools.

“This approach is intended to ensure that learning materials can be reused across multiple academic sessions,” they said, adding that the measure would allow siblings to share textbooks, significantly lower recurring education costs for parents, and reduce waste within the school system.

As part of broader reforms, the Federal Government has also introduced a uniform academic calendar to promote consistency in teaching, learning, and school planning nationwide.

The ministers further disclosed that graduation ceremonies have been streamlined to ease financial pressure on families.

Under the new guidelines, only pupils and students completing Primary 6, Junior Secondary School 3 (JSS3), and Senior Secondary School 3 (SSS3) will be permitted to hold graduation ceremonies.

They emphasised that the policy strengthens the assessment, quality assurance, selection, and use of textbooks and instructional materials across the country.

The reforms, they noted, respond to longstanding concerns over frequent but cosmetic textbook revisions and practices that compel parents to purchase new textbooks annually without corresponding improvements in content.

A key provision of the policy is the introduction of structured and meaningful revision cycles. “Under the new framework, textbook revisions must reflect substantive improvements in content rather than minor changes in layout or pagination, thereby extending the lifespan of approved textbooks and ensuring better value for money,” the ministers explained.

The policy also introduced limits on the number of approved textbooks per subject and grade level, in line with international best practices observed in countries such as Japan, Kenya, and Tanzania.

“This measure is expected to improve quality, reduce market saturation, and simplify textbook selection processes for schools and education authorities.”

“The Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) will continue to play a central role in assessing and assuring the quality of instructional materials, working with relevant agencies to ensure that only curriculum-aligned textbooks are approved for use in schools.”

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to education renewal, the ministry commended the Universal Basic Education Commission, NERDC, and other technical partners for their contributions to the new framework.

“The Federal Government remains resolved to safeguard educational standards, promote equity, reduce costs for parents, and ensure that learners across Nigeria have access to high-quality instructional materials that support effective teaching and learning outcomes,” the ministers said.

