The FG has ordered the shutdown of 47 federal unity colleges following two mass abductions of schoolchildren in Kebbi and Niger states recently

The directive was contained in a circular dated Friday, November 21, and signed by the director of senior secondary education, Binta Abdulkadir

It mandates principals of the affected schools, most of them in northern Nigeria, to “suspend academic activities and release students with immediate effect"

FCT, Abuja - Amid rising security concerns, the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has ordered the immediate closure of 41 Federal Unity Colleges across Nigeria.

As reported on Friday, November 21, by Channels Television, the directive was issued through a circular dated November 21, 2025, from the federal ministry of education.

Gunmen kidnaped more than 200 pupils

FG closes 41 unity colleges

According to the document, Tunji Alausa, minister of education, approved the shutdown following “recent security challenges” in parts of the country and the need to prevent breaches.

The schools ordered to shut down include: FGGC Minjibir; FGGC Zaria; FTC Kafancha; FGGC Bakori; FTC Dayi; FGC Daura; FGGC Tambuwal; FSC Sokoto; FTC Wurno; FGC Gusau; FGC Anka; FGGC Gwandu; FGA Suleja; FTC Ganduje; FGGC Kazaure; FGC Kiyawa; FGC Birnin Yauri; FTC Zuru; FTC Hadejia; FGGC Bida; FGC New Bussa; FGGC Omu-Aran; FTC Gwanara; FGC Ugwolawo; FGGC Kabba; FTC Ogugu; FGGC Bwari; FTC Kuta-Shiroro; FGC Ilorin; FGC Rubochi; FGGC Abaji; FGGC Potiskum; FGC Buni Yadi; FGC Ganye; FGC Azare; FTC Gashau; FTC Michika; FTC Misau; FGGC Bajoga; FGC Billiri; and FTC Zambuk.

The full list of the closed schools can be viewed below:

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria has faced a renewed wave of attacks by terrorists in recent days. Gunmen kidnapped more than 200 pupils from a Catholic school in Niger state on Friday, November 21.

Earlier, on Monday, November 17, over 20 schoolgirls from a boarding school in neighbouring Kebbi state were seized.

The school kidnappings and an attack on a church in Kwara state earlier this week come weeks after United States President Donald Trump threatened military action over what he described as targeted killings of Nigeria’s Christians, a narrative rejected by the Nigerian government, which says Muslims are the majority victims of attacks by armed groups.

