Panic has gripped the Papiri community in Niger state after terrorists invaded a Catholic secondary school in the early hours of Friday, November 21, abducting several students in yet another attack on educational institutions in northern Nigeria.

Terror strikes Niger State school; students abducted from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Papiri.

The incident, which occurred around 3–4 a.m., involved armed men storming St. Mary’s Private (Catholic) Secondary School, Papiri, whisking away an unconfirmed number of students.

The attack was confirmed to Legit.ng by Mohammed Inuwa, a senior legislative aide to Rt. Hon. Jafar Muhammad Ali (Shattiman Borgu), the Member representing Borgu/Agwara Federal Constituency and Chairman of the House Committee on Muslim Pilgrims Affairs.

Speaking to Legit.ng, Inuwa said:

“Yeah, it happened around 3 to 4 am. And the number of students abducted is not yet confirmed. The police command of the local government is informed.”

Attempts to confirm details from security agencies remain difficult. When Legit.ng reached out to the Niger State Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, he simply responded:

“Let me verify, please.”

He did not respond to follow-up questions regarding findings or ongoing security operations.

This latest attack comes barely days after 25 school girls were abducted from Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga town, Kebbi state.

In his efforts to rescue the girls, President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, November 20, directed the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, to relocate to Kebbi State to coordinate the rescue operations.

“Matawalle, who was formerly Governor of Zamfara State, was asked to remain in the state to monitor security efforts to secure the release of the abducted students,” the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, revealed is in a statement Thursday night.

Kebbi government publishes abducted girls’ names

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Kebbi state government released the full list of 25 schoolgirls abducted from Government Girls Comprehensive School, Maga.

Officials refuted a U.S. lawmaker’s claim that the incident occurred in a “Christian enclave,” stressing that all the abducted girls are Muslim.

The local government urged calm, appealed for cooperation with security agencies, and warned against statements that could inflame religious tensions.

