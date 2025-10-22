Governor Uba Sani has approved the implementation of 70 percent of the 2024 CONPCASS/CONTEDISS salary structure

Sani approved a 70 percent salary increase for workers in all the Kaduna state-owned tertiary institutions

The union leaders confirmed several key outcomes made by Governor Sani after their meeting at the Government House, Kaduna

Kaduna State – Governor Uba Sani has approved a 70 percent salary increase for academic and non-academic staff in all Kaduna state-owned tertiary institutions.

This is in line with the 2024 CONPCASS/CONTEDISS salary structure for tertiary institutions.

As reported by Daily Trust, the implementation takes effect from October 2025.

Governor Sani approved the salary increase following a crucial meeting with leaders of the Joint Union of Tertiary Institutions (JUTIKS)

The meeting was attended by representatives from institutions such as Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, the College of Education Gidan Waya, and the Kaduna State College of Nursing and Midwifery.

The meeting, which was facilitated by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kaduna State Council, led to the suspension of a month-long strike.

The unions had embarked on an industrial action on September 30, 2025.

The workers demanded the implementation of the 2009 CONPCASS/CONTEDISS structure, improved retirement benefits, and general welfare for staff.

At a joint press conference after the meeting, union leaders confirmed the 70 percent implementation of the 2024 CONPCASS/CONTEDISS salary structure, approval of 65 years as retirement age, and 40 years of service policy for non-teaching staff.

A junior lecturer at Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said his take-home pay before the increment was N64,000.

