"Why NLC Must Not Join Ongoing ASUU Strike": Reps Explain
- Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, cautioned NLC against joining ASUU strike, warning it could derail ongoing education reforms led by Minister Maruf Tunji Alausa
- Agbese appealed to NLC, ASUU and other stakeholders to support bold reforms and give the education sector time to stabilise
- Agbese reaffirmed National Assembly’s commitment to dialogue and urged unions to avoid further disruptions in the academic calendar
The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, has cautioned the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) against joining the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike.
A statement cited by Legit.ng on Tuesday, October 21, he warned that doing so could derail the education sector reforms being implemented by the Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa.
Speaking to journalists after Tuesday’s plenary session, Agbese urged the NLC, ASUU, and other stakeholders to exercise restraint and give the education system time to stabilise after years of disruptions.
“When a government begins to perform well in certain sectors, citizens usually give it some time, a holiday of sorts, to observe and consolidate on the progress made. That is what we need to do now for the education sector,” he said.
NLC issues 4-week ultimatum to FG
Agbese’s comments followed a four-week ultimatum issued by the NLC, threatening to join forces with ASUU if the Federal Government fails to address outstanding issues with tertiary institutions-based unions.
NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, had earlier stated that the labour body would not hesitate to take “drastic action” if negotiations are not concluded within the stipulated time.
“Should the Federal Government fail to conclude negotiations with all tertiary institution-based unions, the NLC will activate all necessary instruments,” Ajaero said.
Agbese urges support for ongoing education reforms
The lawmaker from Benue State appealed to unions to support the reforms introduced by the Minister of Education, describing them as bold, far-reaching, and focused on repositioning Nigeria’s educational system for global competitiveness.
He noted that under Dr Alausa’s leadership, the ministry has increased the annual admission capacity of tertiary institutions from 750,000 to one million students while harmonising tuition policies through NELFUND to enhance fairness and accessibility.
Agbese also commended the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI) Roadmap and the Students Loans Scheme, which he said had opened doors for indigent students to access higher education.
“These initiatives are already producing visible results and should be nurtured, not derailed by another strike,” Agbese said.
Positive steps in education sector reform
The lawmaker further highlighted the World Bank-supported Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) Project, which provides conditional cash transfers, improves school infrastructure, and empowers young girls with digital and life skills.
“The Honourable Minister himself understands these challenges because he has lived them. That is why we must support him to complete these reforms,” Agbese added.
Reps call for dialogue over confrontation
Agbese reiterated the National Assembly’s commitment to serve as a bridge between the government and stakeholders, calling for dialogue instead of confrontation.
“As stakeholders, we must see ourselves as part of the Nigerian project. Strikes have never solved our problems; they only make matters worse,” he said.
ASUU urged to adopt constructive engagement
Agbese also appealed to ASUU to move away from “the same old formula” of recurring strikes that cripple the academic calendar, urging the union to position itself as a think tank that generates constructive policy ideas.
“The worst hit each time ASUU goes on strike are the children of poor teachers and those from low-income homes who attend public schools,” he lamented.
He concluded by reaffirming the House’s commitment to promoting stability in the education sector.
“Our doors are open. Let’s work together to strengthen the system instead of shutting it down,” Agbese said.
Section of lecturers pulls out of ASUU strike
Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Congress of University Academics (CONUA) distanced itself from reports linking it to any ongoing or planned strike action in Nigerian universities, reaffirming its commitment to academic stability and continued dialogue with the federal government.
In a statement issued by its national president, Dr. Niyi Sunmonu, the union described the circulating claims of its involvement in an industrial action as false and misleading.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944