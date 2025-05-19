Governor Francis Nwifuru announced a N500,000 salary increase for newly employed medical doctors and highlighted a N10 billion investment in upgrading Ebonyi’s healthcare facilities and workforce

The launch of a Drug Revolving Fund aims to ensure continuous availability of essential medicines, while modern medical equipment worth over one billion naira is being distributed to hospitals

Nwifuru called for community accountability in managing healthcare resources and outlined plans to establish specialist hospitals and adopt digital health innovations to improve access and efficiency

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has announced a salary increase of N500,000 for newly employed medical doctors serving in all primary healthcare facilities across the state.

The announcement was made during the flag-off of a health activation programme, which included the launch of a drug revolving fund and the distribution of medical equipment to general hospitals.

Nigerian Governor Increases Salary of Newly Employed Medical Doctors

Governor highlights commitment to upgrading healthcare

Governor Nwifuru revealed that over N10 billion has been committed to upgrading health facilities, medical equipment, and manpower in Ebonyi.

“This event is not just a ceremony—it is a declaration of our administration’s commitment to revitalising the healthcare system of our dear state.

“For some time now, the health sector in Ebonyi has suffered from insufficient funding, inadequate personnel, and a lack of basic equipment. This narrative must change, and it must change now," he said.

New recruits posted to general hospitals

The governor announced the recruitment of 195 healthcare professionals—including doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and laboratory scientists—who have been deployed to general hospitals to ensure improved service delivery.

Drug revolving fund aims to ensure drug availability

Nwifuru launched the Drug Revolving Fund to guarantee the continuous supply of essential medicines at affordable rates, especially benefiting rural communities.

“The revolving nature of the fund ensures sustainability, transparency, and accountability.

“We have already achieved over 60% delivery of essential drugs, and the process continues until full coverage is attained," he explained.

Distribution of modern medical equipment to hospitals

To further enhance healthcare services, the government is distributing modern medical equipment, including hospital beds, mattresses, patient monitors, drip stands, and other critical consumables.

“These are not for decoration; they are instruments of life-saving service. This investment, worth over one billion naira, marks a significant milestone in our journey to reposition Ebonyi’s health sector," Nwifuru emphasised.

Call for community accountability and support

The governor urged community leaders, traditional rulers, and civil society groups to monitor the use of health resources, stressing that accountability is a duty, not an option.

“Any mismanagement or diversion of public resources will be met with firm action,” he warned.

Vision for specialist hospitals and healthcare innovation

Nwifuru outlined plans to establish specialist hospitals in the state’s three senatorial zones to reduce medical tourism and improve healthcare access.

He also mentioned ongoing efforts to explore partnerships for healthcare financing and digital health systems aimed at boosting efficiency.

“Today is a new dawn for health in Ebonyi. Let this flag-off be a call to action to all stakeholders.

“Working together will accelerate our vision to build a system that delivers hope, healing, and health to all," he said.

