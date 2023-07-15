Hope Uzodimma, the governor of Imo state, has announced a N10,000 salary raise for civil servants in the state to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government.

The governor disclosed this during a stakeholder meeting held at Rockview Hotel Owerri on Saturday, July 15, The Nation reported.

Hope Uzodimma, the governor of Imo state, has announced a N10,000 salary raise for civil servants. Photo credit: Hope Uzodimma

Details to follow...

