Ibadan, Oyo state - Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde, has fulfilled his promise to pay the 13th-month salary to workers in the state, as payments were made on Monday evening, February 3.

The development has been met with excitement among workers, who lauded the governor’s commitment to their welfare.

Nigerian Governor Begins Payment of 13th Month Salary as Workers Jubilate Massively

Source: Twitter

The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Oyo state Chapter, Comrade Kayode Martins, praised the governor for keeping his word, emphasizing that this marks the sixth consecutive year of 13th-month salary payments under Makinde’s administration.

“Payment of the 13th-month salary after both December salary and wage award had been paid earlier is very commendable and shows the governor’s commitment to workers’ welfare

“On behalf of the entire workforce of Oyo State and the pensioners, I’m using this medium to appreciate the benevolence of His Excellency. He has proven again and again that he is the most workers’ friendly governor of our time," Martins stated.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dotun Oyelade, also confirmed the payment in a statement on Tuesday, highlighting the government’s dedication to workers despite the significant financial obligations.

“Despite the cumulative payment of N77 billion which the government spends yearly on salaries and wages of workers, Governor Makinde remains committed to ensuring prompt and adequate compensation for civil servants,” Oyelade stated.

The commissioner further noted that only two weeks ago, Governor Makinde approved the payment of an N80,000 minimum wage for government workers after resolving the issue of consequential adjustment with the negotiating council.

With the implementation of the new minimum wage, the Oyo State Government will now pay a total of N143 billion annually on salaries and wages, reflecting an 86% increase from the previous wage structure.

“From January 1, 2025, a total sum of N143 billion on salaries and wages annually will now be paid by the government in keeping with the approval of the new minimum wage,” Oyelade added.

Workers across the state have continued to celebrate the payment, with many expressing gratitude to the governor for his steadfast dedication to their welfare.

The move has further cemented Makinde’s reputation as a pro-worker governor, reinforcing his administration’s commitment to improving the lives of civil servants in Oyo State.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng