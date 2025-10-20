Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has issued a four-week ultimatum to the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government to conclude negotiations with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The NLC president, Joe Ajaero, said the NEC will meet and take nationwide action if the federal government fails to meet the deadline.

As reported by The Punch, Ajaero stated this at an ongoing interactive session in Abuja on Monday, October 20, 2025.

“We have decided to give the federal government four weeks to conclude all negotiations in this sector. They have started talks with ASUU, but the problem in this sector goes beyond ASUU.

“That is why we are extending this to four weeks. If after four weeks this negotiation is not concluded, the organs of the NEC will meet and take a nationwide action that all workers in the country, all unions in the country will be involved, so that we get to the root of all this.

“The era of signing agreements, negotiations, and threatening the unions involved, that era has come to an end."

Source: Legit.ng