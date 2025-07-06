The Nigerian Army College of Nursing, Yaba, Lagos, has announced the commencement of admissions for the 2025/26 academic session

The nursing is in affiliation with the University of Lagos, Akoka, for the Bachelor of Nursing Science programme.

The Ag Registrar, Lt Col A Popoola, provided details about the admission process, including requirements, screening date, etc

Yaba, Lagos state - The Nigerian Army College of Nursing, Yaba, Lagos, has announced the commencement of admissions for its Bachelor of Nursing Science programme for the 2025/26 academic session.

The NA College of Nursing is affiliated with the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka.

The Ag Registrar, Lt Col A Popoola, made this known in a statement issued via the NA X handle @HQNigerianArmy on Saturday, July 5, 2025.

Popoola disclosed that admission is open to military, paramilitary personnel, and civilians.

He further stated that the duration is five (5) Years for Nursing Programmes.

Nigerian Army College of Nursing: Screening procedure

Forms will be available at the College Website www.nacon.edu.ng. Forms can be accessed for registration from 7th July to 30th August, 2025.

Relevant credentials (O-Level Results, Secondary School Testimonial, Birth Certificate, Certificate of Origin, and 2025 UTME Result must be uploaded, and Passport Photograph attached)

Admission requirements

1. Candidate must possess a minimum of 5 credits in their O-level result (WASSCE/GCE, NECO), which must include English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, at one (1) sitting

2. Candidate must be between the ages of 18 & 25 years by October 2025.

3. Candidate must be a Nigerian by birth.

4. In addition to the above, the candidate must have sat for UTME 2025 and scored a minimum of 200 marks.

Date of screening examination

2-3 September, 2025

Venue: NACON Complex

Nigerian Army announces admission into Command schools

Recall that the Admission process into Command Secondary Schools across the country for the 2025/2026 academic session has commenced.

The Nigerian Army announced the commencement of application for admission on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

According to the notice, the entrance examination into Command Secondary Schools is scheduled for Saturday, 21st June, 2025.

LASU begins 2025/2026 admission screening exercise

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the online admission screening exercise for the Lagos State University for the 2025-2026 academic year has commenced.

Candidates seeking admission via UTME (100 level) and Direct Entry applicants who have chosen LASU as their first-choice institution and scored 195 in the 2025 UTME are eligible.

The Lagos State University, in a statement on Friday, maintained that candidates eligible for this exercise must not be younger than 16 years of age by October 1, 2025.

