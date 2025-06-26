The federal government has postponed the recruitment process into the paramilitary agencies under the ministry of interior

In a statement by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) on Wednesday, June 25, the Nigerian government stated that the recruitment process earlier slated for June 26, 2025, will now begin at a later date

Legit.ng gathered that the CDCFIB is coordinating the recruitment process to strengthen manpower across the participating security and emergency response agencies

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

FCT, Abuja - The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) on Wednesday, June 25, announced that it adjusted its recruitment schedule.

As reported by The Guardian, the CDCFIB announced in a statement that its recruitment portal, which was previously scheduled to open in June 2025, will now open on Monday, July 14, 2025.

CDCFIB to start recruitment into Immigration, Civil Defence, Fire, and Correctional Services soon. Photo credits: @official_NSCDC, @CorrectionsNg

Source: Twitter

Nigerian Tribune also noted the update.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the portal was initially set to begin receiving applications on Thursday, June 26. The link is the primary channel through which prospective candidates apply for recruitment into Nigeria’s paramilitary agencies under the board’s supervision. These include the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Correctional Service, Federal Fire Service (FFS), and the Nigeria Immigration Service.

Amid the interest in the opportunities, Nigerian authorities have now tweaked the timetable and portal.

CDCFIB's statement partly reads:

“The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), wishes to notify the general public that its recruitment portal, which was earlier slated to open on Thursday, 26th June, 2025, will now open on Monday, 14th July, 2025.

“Also, the Board’s portal address for prospective applicants desiring to apply into the Service of their choice, is now: recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng."

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) invites qualified Nigerians to join its paramilitary career.

Source: Original

What to know about recruiting agencies

Federal Fire Service

The FFS in Nigeria is the principal agency responsible for fire prevention, mitigation, and extinction, as well as other related emergency services.

Established by an Act of Parliament, it operates under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Interior and is headed by a controller-general.

The FFS also has a mandate for regulating state and private fire services, promoting fire safety education, and coordinating national emergencies.

Nigerian Correctional Service

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), formerly known as the Nigerian Prison Service (NPS), is a government agency of Nigeria that operates prisons.

The agency is headquartered in Abuja, and it is under the supervision of the ministry of the interior. The name was changed from the Nigerian Prisons Service to the Nigerian Correctional Service by ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on August 15, 2019, after signing the Nigerian Correctional Service Act of 2019 into law.

Nigeria Immigration Service

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) is a government agency responsible for the country's border security and migration management. It was established by the Act of Parliament in 1963. In 2015, the 1963 Act was repealed and replaced with the Immigration Act 2015, which positions the service with the legal instrument to combat the Smuggling of migrants (SOM) in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Immigration Service is a paramilitary agency under the ministry of interior, and it is considered a critical member of the National Security Architecture of Nigeria.

NSCDC

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) is a paramilitary agency in Nigeria, established in 1967 and formally recognised by an Act of Parliament in 2003.

The Corps is tasked with protecting lives and properties in partnership with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), as well as safeguarding critical national infrastructure. The NSCDC plays a vital role in crisis management, disaster response, and security enforcement.

Tinubu's govt's credit opportunity

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that business owners can apply for funds after President Bola Tinubu established the National Credit Guarantee Company (NCGC).

The constitution of the NCGC board was also approved by Tinubu, who appointed former speaker of the house of representatives, Yakubu Dogara, as its chairman.

Per a statement from the presidency, the company is a transformative institution aimed at improving access to financing for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and de-risking loans.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng