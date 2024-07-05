Nigerian Chief of Army Staff has implored the youth and agile to consider pursuing a career in the military

The high-ranking official was all about changing the perspective of the public on soldiers, which may be affecting the turnout of people to join the military

He said one of the best ways to contribute to the country is to decide to join in its defence

Lieutenant-General Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff has appealed to the general youth public to join the Army.

He described the profession as "noble" and highlighted the numerous opportunities and benefits it offers.

Speaking at the Nigerian Army Day Celebration 2024, held at the Headquarters 8 Division in Sokoto, Lagbaja emphasised the importance of creating awareness among young people about the various roles and services the Nigerian Army provides.

The event, which took place on July 2, 2024, was part of a public speaking engagement with students of Sani Dinyadi Unity Secondary School.

The engagement aimed to inspire and educate students about the opportunities available in the Army, including the positive contributions and achievements the Nigerian Army has recorded in serving the nation.

Army chief promotes military

Lagbaja, represented by Colonel Aliyu Musa, Acting Commander 108 Division Equipment Workshop, noted that the Nigerian Army offers individuals greater opportunities to achieve their life goals, beyond just fighting at the war front.

Lagbaja said:

“The engagement was part of the Army’s ways of creating unique opportunities for students to interact with personnel of the Nigerian Army. It is also aimed at fostering positive perceptions of the Nigerian Army among the younger generations, thereby encouraging them to consider serving in the Army which is a noble profession”

The students were tutored on various topics, including the selection and recruitment process, requirements for joining the Army, and sensitization against drug abuse.

They were also enlightened on the numerous life-enhancing benefits the Nigerian Army offers its serving personnel.

