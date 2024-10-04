Nigeria Army University courses, school fees and cut-off mark

Nigeria Army University is an excellent choice for anyone seeking a disciplined yet academic environment. Located in Biu, Borno State, this institution is tailored to offer military and civilian students a wide range of courses to foster innovation and leadership. If you are considering joining Nigeria Army University, getting to know the courses offered, fees payable, and admission criteria is essential.

Nigeria Army University offers diverse courses to equip students with engineering, security, and management skills to serve Nigeria’s growing needs. With its strong emphasis on research, leadership, and security, the university provides an attractive academic option for those seeking a focused and challenging education.

Courses offered at Nigerian Army University BIU

Below are the courses offered at Nigeria Army University, BIU. These courses are designed for military and civilian students and focus on technology, leadership, and national development. The available programmes span various faculties and offer various undergraduate and postgraduate degrees.

Faculty of Arts and Management Sciences

Department of Geography

Department of Languages

Department of Management

Department of Military History

Faculty of Social Sciences

Department of Accounting

Department of Political Sciences

Department of Sociology

Faculty of Natural & Applied Sciences

Department of Biology

Department of Chemistry

Faculty of Computing

Department of Computer Science

Department of Cyber Security

Department of Information System

Faculty of Environmental Sciences

Department of Building

Department of Environmental Management

Department of Estate Management

Department of Surveying and Geoinformatics

Department of Urban and Regional Planning

Faculty of Engineering and Technology

Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering

Department of Civil Engineering

Department of Mechanical Engineering

How much are the school fees of Nigerian Army University?

Nigeria Army University's school fees are structured to ensure accessibility for many students. Tuition fees vary depending on the student’s level and course of study. Below is an overview of the Nigeria Army University undergraduate fee schedule.

Description New Student (Science Courses) Returning student (Science Courses) New Student (Art & Soc. Sc. Courses) Returning student (Art & Soc. Sc. Courses) Acceptance ₦5,000 – – Library ₦2,500 ₦2,500 ₦2,500 ₦2,500 ICT Fees ₦5,000 ₦5,000 ₦5,000 ₦5,000 Municipal Services ₦5,000 ₦5,000 ₦5,000 ₦5,000 ID Card ₦1,500 – ₦1,500 – Examination ₦5,000 ₦5,000 ₦5,000 ₦5,000 Faculty Charges ₦2,000 – ₦2,000 – Verification of EQ ₦3,000 – ₦3,000 – Registration Fees ₦5,000 ₦5,000 ₦5,000 ₦5,000 Caution Deposit (RE.) ₦2,000 – ₦2,000 – Orientation Fees ₦2,000 – ₦2,000 – Laboratory Fees ₦20,000 ₦20,000 – – Field Trip ₦ 5,000 ₦ 5,000 ₦ 5,000 ₦ 5,000 Transportation ₦5,000 ₦ 5,000 ₦ 5,000 ₦ 5,000 Sports ₦2,000 ₦2,000 ₦2,000 ₦2,000 Medical Services ₦3,000 ₦3,000 ₦3,000 ₦3,000 TISHIP ₦2,000 ₦2,000 ₦2,000 ₦2,000 TOTAL UNIVERSITY FEES ₦75,000 ₦59,500 ₦55,000 ₦39,500

University of BIU admission procedure

Follow the simple steps below to learn how to get admission to the learning institution.

Visit the Nigeria Army University website and click the “APPLY FOR IJMB” button. Create a new user account by entering your details. Choose your programme type and click "Preview" to generate a password. Log in using your email address and the generated password. Once logged in, click the payment link and pay ₦5,000. Select your ATM card type (MasterCard, Visa, or Verve; Nigerian cards only) and click "Make Payment." Candidates who successfully make the payment will be redirected to complete the form. Click "CONTINUE FILLING FORM" to proceed. Upload scanned copies of your O’level credentials and a recent passport photo. Ensure you submit your completed application. You can edit it after submission by paying a ₦2,000 surcharge.

What is the cut-off mark for the University of BIU?

The cut-off mark for admission into Nigeria Army University BIU varies by course and department, but the minimum cut-off mark is 180 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Competitive courses, especially in faculties like Engineering and Computing, may require higher scores due to increased demand and limited slots. The cut-off marks are determined annually and are influenced by factors like applicants' performance and available spaces in the desired courses.

The university emphasises merit, leadership potential, and national service in its admission process. In addition to meeting the UTME cut-off, candidates must pass the university's post-UTME screening to assess their eligibility for their chosen programmes.

Nigeria Army University is an innovative and strategic institution offering a blend of military discipline and academic excellence. Since its establishment in 2018, it has provided various courses across key faculties, making it an ideal choice for students eager to contribute to Nigeria's security, technology, and economic development.

