The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has raised concerns about the 2025 UTME mop-up examinations

JAMB lamented that 85,790 candidates have not printed their slips required for the mop-up examination slated for Saturday, June 28

JAMB spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, mentioned the grave implications of this action in a statement issued on Friday

Barely 24 hours to the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), mop-up, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has expressed deep concern regarding the low number of candidates who have so far printed their examination notification slips, which will authorise them to write the examination.

Recall that JAMB scheduled the 2025 UTME mop-up examination for Saturday, June 28, 2025.

In a statement, JAMB advised 96,838 candidates to print their examination notification slips from Monday, June 23.

JAMB laments low turnout for slip printing

But in a statement on Friday, June 27, JAMB regretted that “As of this morning (Friday), only 12,442 out of the 98,232 scheduled candidates have printed their slips, reflecting a mere 12.6% participation rate.”

To this end, JAMB appealed to candidates who missed their previous examinations, to reprint their slips to ensure they do not miss this opportunity.

“We strongly encourage all candidates, particularly those, who missed the main examination, to print their notification slips promptly.

“This is a rare opportunity for them to participate in this year’s examination,” it appealed in the statement that was issued through its spokesman, Fabian Benjamin.

The statement read further:

“We urge all candidates, who missed their previous examinations, to reprint their slips to ensure they do not miss this opportunity.”

Implications of not printing exam slip

JAMB further revealed plans to ensure a smooth process for the mop-up examination on Saturday and disclosed that failure to print to notification slip will lead to "forfeiture of the opportunity to take the examination."

Fabian Benjamin, JAMB's spokesman said:

“The Board is actively monitoring the printing process to determine the number of candidates who will be present for the examination.

“Meanwhile, we have deployed both human and material resources to facilitate this exercise, ensuring that all registered candidates have the opportunity to sit the examination.

“Please note that failure to print the examination notification slip will result in forfeiture of the opportunity to take the examination.”

