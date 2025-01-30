JAMB has listed eight universities where candidates will not be admitted to study law for the 2025/2026 academic session

Two of the universities would not also be allowed to admit law students in the 2026/2027 academic calendars

According to the examination board, the universities have been informed and prospective 2025 UTME candidates are to take notes

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has told the 2025 candidates for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) that they should not select some listed universities for their law programmes.

This is as the examination board said it would not conduct law admission into the listed universities because the Council of Legal Education (CLE) has suspended law programmes for the 2025/2026 academic session in the affected universities.

JAMB has mentioned eight universities where law students will not be admitted in 2025

The affected universities are:

S/N Names of University State 1 Kwara State University, Malete Ilorin 2 Bingham University, Karu Nasarawa 3 Redeemers University, Ede Osun 4 Western Delta University, Oghara Delta 5 Taraba State University, Jalingo Taraba 6 Arthur Jarvis University, Akpabuyo Cross River 7 Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ebonyi 8 Nigerian Police Academy, Wudil Kan

JAMB noted that the affected universities have been informed that candidates seeking admission into their law programmes would not be approved for the 2025/2026 academic session.

According to the examination board, the Law programme at the Nigerian Police Academy, Wudil, Kano state, was suspended for two academic sessions. The sessions are 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 academic calendars.

JAMB explained that the decision was a result of the suspension of Bachelor of Laws (LLB) programmes at the affected universities by the Council of Legal Education (CLE) for the 2025/2026 academic session.

JAMB sent message 2025 UTME candidates

This came weeks after JAMB directed its 2025 prospective candidates for the UTME and Direct Entry (DE) to obtain their National Identity Number (NIN) and new phone number before registering.

In a statement on its X page on Wednesday, January 15, the examination board assured prospective candidates that the registration process would soon be announced and that the registration details would soon be released.

JAMB recommended "The Lekki Headmaster"

On Tuesday, January 14, 2025, JAMB said, 'The Lekki Headmaster' has been approved as the reading text for the Use of English.

Legit.ng reports that Kabir Alabi Garba, an arts and culture journalist, authors the Lekki Headmaster.

JAMB provided the update via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle ahead of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB introduces mock examination

Legit.ng earlier reported that underage students are to sit for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mock trial.

The JAMB registrar, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, shared this update during a presentation at a stakeholder meeting. Oloyede explained the reason for the introduction of the 2025 UTME mock trial for underage candidates.

Oloyede disclosed that the cost for registration for the 2025 UTME (without Mock) is N7,200, UTME with Mock UTME is N8,200, the Direct Entry fee is N5,700, and the Trial Testing Mock only (for underage candidates) for N3,500.

