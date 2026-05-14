Daniella Owoeye, a 16-year-old from Erinmope Ekiti, has set a new record by scoring the highest marks in the 2026 UTME

Her outstanding score of 372 out of 400 has brought pride to her family, community, and Nigeria at large

The Erinmope Development Union has hailed her achievement as a shining example of dedication, discipline, and academic excellence

An indigene of Erinmope Ekiti, Daniella Owoeye, has made history by scoring the highest marks in the 2026 Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

She achieved an impressive 372 out of 400 marks in the Joint Admission and Matriculation Examination, placing her ahead of all other candidates nationwide.

Daniella Owoeye inspires students nationwide as she tops the 2026 UTME with 372 marks. Photo credit: JAMB official/x

Source: Facebook

According to PUNCH, the announcement was made during the Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions held in Abuja on Monday, where her outstanding performance was officially unveiled.

Erinmope development union congratulates Daniella

The National President of the Erinmope Development Union, Prince Dayo Olajide, extended heartfelt congratulations to Daniella for bringing pride to her family, Erinmope Ekiti, Moba Local Government, Ekiti State, and Nigeria.

Olajide described her success as “a remarkable accomplishment that reflects your hard work, discipline, determination, and academic excellence.”

In a congratulatory letter issued on Thursday, the union stated: “Your success has brought pride not only to your family but also to your school, community, Erinmope Ekiti. Moba Local Government and Ekiti State. This achievement is a clear indication that dedication and perseverance always yield positive results. You have become a source of inspiration to other students who aspire to attain greatness through education.”

Daniella’s secret to success

The 16-year-old, who intends to study Medicine and Surgery at the University of Lagos, attributed her achievement to “consistency, strategic studying, and extensive use of past questions.”

Her disciplined approach to learning has now become a model for other students across Nigeria who aspire to excel academically.

Bright future ahead

Prince Olajide further encouraged Daniella to remain focused and continue striving for excellence:

“As you celebrate this milestone, may this success open greater doors of opportunities for you in your academic journey and future career. Continue to strive for excellence, remain focused, and uphold the values that have brought you this far.”

The union concluded with warm wishes for her future:

“Once again, congratulations on this exceptional performance. We wish you greater achievements and a bright future ahead.”

University of Lagos aspirant Daniella Owoeye showcases discipline and academic excellence. Photo credit: JAMB official/x

Source: Facebook

JAMB candidate who scored highest in 2026 UTME speaks

Legit.ng earlier reported that a 16-year-old candidate from Ogun state, Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin, has emerged as the highest scorer in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination after recording an aggregate score of 372.

Her result was announced during the 2026 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board in Abuja. Daniella, an indigene of Ekiti State, is seeking admission to study Medicine and Surgery at the University of Lagos.

The breakdown of her result showed that she scored 98 in English Language, 98 in Chemistry, 94 in Physics and 82 in Biology. Reacting to the achievement through several posts shared on social media, the candidate said disciplined preparation and smart study methods contributed to her success.

Source: Legit.ng