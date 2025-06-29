The guidelines for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) change of institution have emerged

FCT, Abuja - The JAMB change of institution is open to UTME candidates who wish to switch their preferred institution after registration and release of the results.

Interested UTME candidates can change their choice of institution and course to another on the JAMB CAPS portal.

This window is open to candidates who have not be admitted into the tertiary institution you applied for during registration.

The following documents are important to complete change of institution process:

Your JAMB registration number.

Access to your JAMB profile.

Payment details for the required fee.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights the step-by-step approach/process of the 2025 JAMB Change of Institution.

How to process 2025 JAMB change of institution

According to JAMB, the following are the steps involved in changing of institution:

Interested candidates are advised to login to JAMB efacility website via https://www.jamb.gov.ng/Efacility

After logging in, the candidates are to navigate to the “Correction of Data” tab on their dashboard.

The candidates are to select the “Change of Course/Institution” option from the dropdown menu.

The next step is to generate an invoice for the Change of Institution process and pay the required amount of N2, 500

Once the payment has been successful, the candidate’s profile will be updated to proceed with the change

Choose the new institution from the available list

UTME candidates are advised to double-check all details, including their course, institution, and personal information, then submit.

Important information to take note of:

How much does the JAMB Change of Institution cost?

The cost for the JAMB Change of Institution is ₦2,500 (excluding bank charges).

How many times can UTME candidates change institution?

Candidates can change their institution up to twice, depending on the policies for that academic year.

Can UTME candidates change course and institution?

UTME candidates can modify both their course and institution simultaneously during the change of institution process.

