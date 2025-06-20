No fewer than 4,000 additional teachers will be recruited into primary and secondary schools in Abia state

Governor Alex Otti said the recruitment is to raise the number of new teachers in Abia state’s primary and secondary schools to 9,394

According to Governor Otti, the recruitment process will happen immediately after the orientation of the earlier-recruited teachers

Umuahia, Abia state - Governor Alex Otti has announced the plan to recruit 4,000 additional teachers in Abia state.

Governor Otti said the recruitment will raise the number of new teachers in the state’s primary and secondary schools to 9,394.

Governor Otti says recruitment will happen immediately after earlier-recruited orientation. Photo credit: Alex Otti

As reported by Vanguard, he made this known during the June edition of his media chat, dubbed Gov. Alex Otti speaks to Abians”, on Thursday night, June 19, 2025.

The governor disclosed that the recruited 5,394 first set of teachers would be deployed after their ongoing orientation in Aba and Umuahia.

Governor Otti further stated that the next set of recruitment will happen immediately after this orientation.

“We expect that the portal will be opened and applications will be received.”

Governor Otti explained that the idea was to prepare the schools for the next academic session.

The governor said this is due to the massive enrollment witnessed since the introduction of free and compulsory education.

He emphasized the need to ensure quality teachers for primary and secondary schools across the state.

Free education in Abia state

The Labour Party (LP) administration led by Governor Otti introduced free and compulsory education in January, from primary to junior secondary school.

The policy is to ensure that every child has access to education up to junior secondary school in the state.

Governor Otti said administration is committed to renovating schools, including the tertiary institutions.

“In addition to the renovation, we are converting 20 schools into smart schools and work is already ongoing.”

