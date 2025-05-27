Nigerian Army has shortlisted candidates for the 89RRI trades/non-tradesmen and women recruitment

The list of successful candidates for the 89RRI recruitment was announced on Tuesday, May 27, 2025

According to the Nigerian Army, Shortlisted candidates are to report to their respective states of origin for the screening exercise from June, 2-16, 2025

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Army has released the list of successful candidates for the 89RRI trades/non-tradesmen and women recruitment.

Legit.ng recalls that the Nigerian Army announced a recruitment exercise for the 89 Regular Recruit Intake for Trade and Non-Tradesmen and women.

The army advised interested Nigerians to apply for the exercise to apply online and rolled out the basic requirements that applicants need to possess.

Among the requirements are the possession of the NIN, BVN, and must be medically, physically, and psychologically fit, and must be in line with the military guidelines.

Shortlisted candidates for trades/non-tradesmen and women for the state recruitment screening exercise were advised to click a link on the website to access the list.

This update was shared via the Nigerian Army X handle @HQNigerianArmy on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, for all applicants awaiting the recruitment results.

According to the Army, there would be no Pre-Selection Computer Based Test for successful candidates.

According to the army, there would also be no special centre for recruitment and no Zonal Screening Exercise.

The general public was informed that all screening of potential recruits will be conducted at the candidates' respective state of origin.

Shortlisted candidates are expected to report to their respective states of origin for the screening exercise from June, 2-16, 2025.

89RRI recruitment: How to check name of successful candidates

Applicants are to visit https://recruitment.army.mil.ng/drm, select their state of origin, and scroll through to confirm their name.

Nigerians react as Army releases 89RRI shortlisted candidates

Legit.ng compiled some social media reactions from Nigerians as the army released list of of successful candidates for 89RRI.

@AdetunjiAdewolu

Congrats to the successful candidates of 89RRI! 🇳🇬 Time to serve with pride and discipline. #TheVibeShaker 🌪️

@johnsonero2024

Even edo state wey say dem no dey go army over 1000 shortlisted. Na only online Una dey make mouth. Best of luck to everyone.

@Gram_Of_Owan

So people are still applying for Nigerian army 😂🤣😂😂

@CinaKelly12345

When is SSC recruitment

