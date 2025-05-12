The Nigerian British University recently announced a recruitment drive for Security Patrol Officers, seeking experienced individuals to strengthen campus safety

Applicants with law enforcement expertise and a solid understanding of security protocols were encouraged to apply

The institution said it remained committed to providing a secure environment for students, staff, and visitors

The Nigerian British University recently announced a recruitment drive for Security Patrol Officers, seeking suitably qualified candidates with strong law enforcement skills and a solid understanding of safety protocols.

The institution aimed to enhance its security measures by employing professionals dedicated to maintaining a safe and secure environment.

Nigerian British University Announces New Recruitment, Mentions Needed Requirement. Photo credit: NBU/X

Source: Twitter

The Nigerian British University invited applications from individuals passionate about safeguarding the university premises.

The institution sought candidates with expertise in law enforcement and a keen understanding of safety regulations.

Qualifications for Security Patrol Officers at Nigerian British University

The recruitment was open to individuals possessing a BSc, HND, OND, NCE or the equivalent. Candidates meeting these educational criteria were encouraged to apply for the role.

Application process for Security Patrol Officers at Nigerian British University

Interested applicants were required to send their CV and cover letter to vacancy@nbu.edu.ng. The university emphasised the importance of presenting comprehensive application materials that highlighted relevant experience and skills.

Age limit for Nigerian British University security patrol officers

The university specified an age limit of 25 - 45 years for applicants. Candidates within this age range were considered eligible for the position.

Application deadline for Nigerian British University security patrol officers

Prospective candidates were urged to submit their applications before the deadline of 21 May, 2025. The university encouraged early submissions to allow ample time for the selection process.

This recruitment initiative depicted the Nigerian British University's commitment to security excellence, ensuring a well-protected environment for students, staff, and visitors.

About NBU

The Nigerian British University (NBU) is a private institution said to be dedicated to fostering global competitiveness through technological innovation and practical academic experiences.

Approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC) in May 2022, NBU offers a range of programs across faculties such as Law, Computing, Engineering, and Management Sciences.

Located in Aba, Abia State, the university provides a serene learning environment, cutting-edge facilities, and a curriculum designed to meet both Nigerian and international standards.

With a strong emphasis on research, entrepreneurship, and industry partnerships, NBU equips students with the skills needed to excel in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

UK universities seek NUC’s approval to run degree programmes

Legit.ng earlier reported that two universities in the United Kingdom, London Academy Business School and the University of Sunderland have had a meeting with the National Universities Commission (NUC) in Abuja, to seek approval to run degree programmes in the country.

As reported by The Punch, the meeting with the acting Executive Secretary of the NUC, Chris Maiyaki, in Abuja, was confirmed in a statement on Thursday, October 12.

Dr Derek Watson, who led a delegation from the University of Sunderland, said the meeting with NUC was productive.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng