Ilorin, Kwara state – The Kwara State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) has officially commenced its recruitment process for teaching positions.

This was contained in a statement made available by Sam Onile, Press Secretary, TESCOM, Kwara State on Tuesday, February 5.

The statement shared via X, noted that the application window opens at 12:00 AM on Wednesday, February 5th, 2025, and closes on February 14th, 2025.

How to cautiously apply for the job?

Interested and qualified candidates are invited to apply through the online portal: [http://tescom.kwarastate.gov.ng] (http://tescom.kwarastate.gov.ng).

Mallam Bello Tauheed Abubakar, TESCOM Chairman, emphasized the importance of carefully reviewing the guidelines on the portal before applying.

"All applicants are advised to read the press statement initially issued on the recruitment process. The statement is on the portal for ease of reference," he stated.

He also reiterated that applicants without a university degree in the relevant subject area, or those with an NCE without a university degree, should not apply, Vanguard reported.

What would be the recruitment process?

The recruitment process will involve several stages. Qualified applicants will be invited for a computer-based test (CBT) at a centre near their local government of residence. Successful CBT candidates will then proceed to interviews.

"Successful candidates will undergo further verification exercises, including drug testing, before the issuance of employment letters," Abubakar explained.

These tests will be conducted at approved National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) centres.

The recruitment drive focuses on staffing needs in rural areas.

"This process will strongly balance between qualification, competence, employability, and availability to work in the hinterlands/rural areas where we mostly require teachers," the Chairman stated.

He assured the public that the process would be fair and would consider qualifications, competence, employability, and the willingness to serve in remote locations.

