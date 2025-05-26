Many Nigerian students who score below 180 in JAMB wrongly assume their university dreams are over

However, options like JUPEB, diploma programs, and pre-degree courses offer viable pathways to full-time degree admissions

With the right strategy and information, students can still secure a spot in their desired course and university

Scoring below 180 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) may feel like a major setback for many Nigerian students aspiring to gain admission into the university.

The truth, however, is that a lower score doesn’t necessarily mean the end of your academic journey. In fact, there are several alternative pathways available that offer genuine chances of admission into degree programs. Below are five credible and accessible routes to consider if your UTME score fell short.

Diploma Programmes: A Practical Starting Point

Diploma programmes offered by universities and polytechnics provide candidates with a focused academic experience in specific disciplines such as Mass Communication, Engineering, or Business Administration. Typically lasting two years, these programs do not rely heavily on JAMB scores for admission.

Why it works:

Admission is often based on O’Level results. Offers a route to 200 level through Direct Entry upon completion. Combines foundational knowledge with hands-on learning.

JUPEB/Foundation Programmes: Skip JAMB Altogether

The Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) programme is a one-year intensive course designed to prepare students for university admission into 200 level. Upon successful completion, candidates can apply for Direct Entry without sitting for JAMB.

Why it’s effective:

Widely accepted by over 40 Nigerian universities. Focused on preparing students for specific fields. Eliminates the need for UTME entirely.

Pre-degree/Remedial Programmes: Boost Your Academic Profile

Pre-degree or remedial programs help students who did not meet admission criteria improve their academic performance over a period of 6 to 12 months. Universities often offer these programs to build students’ competence before full admission.

Advantages include:

Increased chances of admission in the following session. Early exposure to university-style academics. Some institutions give priority to high-performing pre-degree students.

Part-time/Weekend Programmes: Flexible Learning, Full Rewards

If full-time study isn’t currently viable—or your JAMB score doesn’t meet the required cut-off—consider part-time or weekend degree options. These programs are designed to accommodate working individuals or students needing more flexible schedules.

Key benefits:

Less emphasis on JAMB or no JAMB requirement at all. Learn while working or fulfilling other responsibilities. Admissions based primarily on O’Level results or internal screening.

Direct Entry: For Diploma and NCE Holders

Candidates who already possess a National Diploma (ND), NCE, IJMB, or JUPEB qualification can leverage Direct Entry to gain admission into 200 level of a university program, bypassing UTME completely.

Why it matters:

Builds on existing academic qualifications. Opens access to degree programs in a wide range of fields. Saves time and reduces competition with UTME candidates.

