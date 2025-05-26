Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - There are several alternative admission pathways for candidates who scored low marks in the 2025 UTME.

Some programmes offer second chances to people with low JAMB scores and allow them to qualify for full-time degree courses.

A low UTME score is not the end of the road to acquiring a university degree. Photo credit: UTME

Source: Facebook

According to The Nation, these programmes can serve as solid stepping stones to academic success.

Diploma Programmes

Diploma programs are short-term academic courses that usually last for two years.

They focus on practical and foundational knowledge in specific fields such as Business Administration, Mass Communication, or Engineering.

Many universities and polytechnics offer these programmes in Nigeria.

JUPEB/Foundation Courses

The Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) program is a one-year academic program.

JUPEB allows successful candidates to gain direct entry admission into 200 level in participating Nigerian universities.

It does not require UTME for successful candidate to gain admission.

Pre-degree/Remedial Programmes

Pre-degree or remedial programs typically run for 6 to 12 months by universities.

They are to help candidates who did not meet admission requirements improve their academic standing.

Pre-degree/Remedial Programmes improve admission chances in the next academic session.

It gives an academic head start before full university life.

Some schools reserve slots for pre-degree students who perform well.

Part-time/Weekend Degree Programmes

Admission into part-time or weekend programs in Nigerian universities does not require high JAMB scores or may not require JAMB at all.

It is good and open for working-class individuals or students who want flexible schedules.

Admission is often based on O’Level results and internal exams.

Direct Entry (For ND/NCE Holders)

Candidates with National Diploma (ND), National Certificate in Education (NCE), or IJMB/JUPEB qualification, can apply for Direct Entry admission into 200 level in any Nigerian university.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng