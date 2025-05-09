An excited Nigerian lady has taken to social media to display her sister's Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result

According to the Nigerian lady, her sister was admitted to the hospital a week before she sat for the examination

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) disclosed that a total of 1,955,069 students wrote the 2025 UTME

A Nigerian lady, identified on X as @jo4shorrt, has publicly celebrated her younger sister's performance in the 2025 UTME.

The lady shared a screenshot of her sister's result on X (formerly Twitter) and disclosed that the girl was hospitalised a week before she took the exam, but God made it possible.

"My sister got admitted in the hospital a week before she took this exam but God did," she wrote.

Girl's UTME result breakdown

From the screenshot, it was observed that the girl, Sheidu Divine Onyieche, got a total of 270. The breakdown of her result shows she scored 65 in Use of English, 69 in Economics, 57 in mathematics and 79 in government.

"Your 2025 UTME Result: ENG: 65, ECO: 69, GOV: 79, MAT: 57, Aggregate: 270," the text from JAMB to the girl read.

JAMB reacts to 2025 UTME result

On Monday, May 5, released a statistical breakdown of the UTME 2025 results showing that 71,701 candidates were absent from taking their exams of the nearly 2 million that registered for the UTME.

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, as per Punch report, said the performance of candidates in the 2025 UTME is consistent with the results recorded for the past 12 years.

Oloyede, in an interview with the newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, stated that approximately 1.5 million candidates scored below 200.

“This is not peculiar to this year. The performance statistics are consistent with those of the last 12 years.”

See the result below:

Reaction to girl's UTME result

@CoachRichardD said:

"Congratulations."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that JAMB had opened up about how candidates can check their scores.

Boy scores 344 in 2025 UTME

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a boy had performed excellently in the 2025 Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Board Examination (UTME).

The young boy, identified as Gbore Oluwaferanmi, a student of Greater Tomorrow International College, Arigidi Akoko, Ondo State, scored 344 in the UTME. According to the result which was sent to Legit.ng by his school, Gbore is a science student and he took four subjects. His school noted that its teachers work hard to prepare students for various examinations.

"He was very enthusiastic and thanked God for his success. He appreciated the hard work and efforts of his teachers. Greater Tomorrow International College has committed and diligent staff who go the extra mile to teach students all concepts of their external examinations. The school has different academic programs that adequately prepare students for the exams," his school said in a statement to Legit.ng.

