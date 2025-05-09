Breaking: JAMB Withholds 39,834 Results from 2025 UTME
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that no less than 39,834 results from the 2025 United Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) are being withheld over various examination irregularities.
JAMB made the development known while announcing the release of the 2025 UTME results on Friday, May 9. This came days after the examination board disclosed that 1.9 million pupils sat for the examination across the country.
According to JAMB, no less than 80 suspects are currently being interrogated across the country over the allegation of examination malpractices. JAMB explained that Anambra State took the lead with 14 suspects.
While announcing the official release of the results, JAMB registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, gave an update on the number of suspects. Oloyede also noted that only 467 underage candidates met the prescribed minimum score, and 50 of them were arrested for engaging in cheating during the examination.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng