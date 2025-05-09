The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that no less than 39,834 results from the 2025 United Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) are being withheld over various examination irregularities.

JAMB made the development known while announcing the release of the 2025 UTME results on Friday, May 9. This came days after the examination board disclosed that 1.9 million pupils sat for the examination across the country.

According to JAMB, no less than 80 suspects are currently being interrogated across the country over the allegation of examination malpractices. JAMB explained that Anambra State took the lead with 14 suspects.

While announcing the official release of the results, JAMB registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, gave an update on the number of suspects. Oloyede also noted that only 467 underage candidates met the prescribed minimum score, and 50 of them were arrested for engaging in cheating during the examination.

