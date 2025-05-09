As the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announced the release of 2025 UTME results, candidates have started checking theirs

A science student who checked his results shared what he saw on social media, sparking reactions

The result was released days after JAMB stated that over 75 per cent of the candidates scored less than 200

After days of waiting, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has finally released the results for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).

Among the candidates who checked their results was a science student named Bolaji Diamond Godwin.

A JAMB candidate flaunts 2025 UTME results on social media. Photo: @monkeybusinessimages via Getty Images, JAMB Boy's image for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

On his X page @InnocentDi77836, the science student showed off the breakdown of his results after getting 287.

The subjects he wrote during the UTME include Use of English, Physics, Biology and Chemistry.

Breakdown of science student's 2025 JAMB results

Based on the screenshots of the result, the UTME candidate scored 79 in Chemistry, which is his highest score.

Bolaji scored 72 in Physics, 70 in English, and 66 in Biology.

The candidate expressed his joy in seeing his results despite the announcement made by JAMB, stating that over 75% of candidates got less than 200.

He said:

"Mass jamb failure buh Goddid. #jambresult."

See the results below:

JAMB shares analysis of results

JAMB on Monday, May 5, released a statistical breakdown of the UTME 2025 results, offering a picture of how candidates performed in the examination conducted across Nigeria.

According to JAMB's official figure seen by Legit.ng, a total of 1,955,069 candidates wrote the UTME 2025.

A science JAMB candidate proudly shows off the breakdown of his 2025 UTME results. Photo: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

Of the around 2 million people who registered for UTME 2025, 97 candidates were reportedly involved in examination infractions, while "2,157 others are currently undergoing investigations for suspected malpractices".

Additionally, JAMB disclosed that 71,701 candidates were absent. Those facing biometric challenges are also under investigation, and those who are cleared will be rescheduled for examination at designated centres, the examinations board promised.

Reactions trail science student's JAMB results

@Oyeradeyo said:

"Congratulations! You no first believe, you con try am again to be double sure."

@SayidnaTheGreat said:

"Please I’m sending UTMERESULT to 55019 but I’m not getting any response whatsoever. But I’m being debited. What’s happening. Airtel sim."

@A_yomide412 said:

"I’ve been trying mine since morning too and they just sent the result now."

In a related story, a Nigerian girl who wrote the 2025 UTME danced after writing the exams. Her viral post sparked mixed reactions as some hailed her while others told her to wait till she saw her results.

Man’s son survives accident after JAMB

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared how his son narrowly escaped death while returning from where he went to write the UTME.

The man shared photos of his son in the hospital, as he gave details of the sad accident that led to the driver’s death.

Many who came across the post congratulated the man and thanked God for saving his son’s life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng